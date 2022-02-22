Napa Farmers Market: Fresh ideas for winter salads

Although we eat more salads in warm weather, salads are still an important part of our diet in the winter. However, many of the ingredients that star in summer salads such as vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh basil are not available in winter. As a result, winter salads call for different ingredients.

Luckily, a variety of lettuces is available all year round at the Napa Farmers Market. Romaine is a personal favorite that we buy from J & J Ramos Farms and J & M Ibarra Farms. We also love the little gems and leaf lettuces from Sun Tracker Farms and Long Meadow Ranch. Arugula is also a go-to green and is typically offered by J&M Ibarra and Picoso Farms.

So, what are the fresh ingredients we turn to jazz up our winter salads? Citrus fruits, persimmons, celery, walnuts, and fennel to name a few. A simple lunch salad we make all year round is lettuce, fruit, walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese with a generous swirl of extra virgin olive oil. The fruit varies depending on the time of year — pears, apples, or persimmons depending on which is available at the market.

A more complex winter salad could include dates. We are lucky to have Jewel Date Co. as one of our vendors. The following recipes call for Medjool dates which are the dates you most often see, but I encourage you to try some of the other dates at the market. I tried these recipes with Halaway (classic date taste, with brown sugar, raisin, and caramel flair) and Black Khaisab (black, rich, and sweet). They were both delicious. The following recipe includes dates and another winter staple, celery.

Celery is a great source of important antioxidants and contains vitamin C, beta carotene, and flavonoids. There are at least 12 additional kinds of antioxidant nutrients found in a single stalk. It’s also a wonderful source of phytonutrients, which have been shown to reduce instances of inflammation in the digestive tract, cells, blood vessels and organs.

Salad with Celery, Walnuts, Dates and Pecorino

Adapted from Food and Wine Magazine

Serves 4

2 cups salad greens - your choice - in bite-size pieces

1/3 cups walnuts

½ pound celery, thinly sliced on the bias

¼ cup pitted Medjool dates quartered lengthwise

1-ounce dry pecorino cheese, shaved with a vegetable peeler

Dressing:

½ shallot, minced

1 tsp. sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

In a small bowl, combine the shallot with the sherry vinegar. Whisk in the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. In a larger bowl combine the walnuts, celery, dates, and lettuce. Add the dressing and toss. Top each serving with shaved pecorino.

Citrus Salad with Dates

Another delicious winter salad also uses dates, but this time is paired with citrus. Citrus fruits are a great source of many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, folate, and calcium. Citrus is also known for its anti-inflammatory effects. Several of the farmers at the market sell oranges including Rainwater Ranch, J.J. Ramos, and Hamlow.

Serves 4

2 handfuls of arugula or baby spinach

¼ cup Medjool dates, pitted and chopped

3 large oranges

¼ cup pistachios

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/3 cup crumbled goat cheese

Fresh mint or parsley

Dressing:

1 garlic clove, minced

2 Tbsp. sherry, champagne, or red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. orange juice

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl, combine the dressing ingredients and whisk.

Cut or peel the rinds off the oranges. Slice oranges in ¼ inch rounds. Place the arugula or spinach on a platter to form the base of the salad. Layer the orange slices on top, then sprinkle with dates and nuts. Scatter the red onion and goat cheese over the top and sprinkle with parsley or mint. Spoon the dressing over the top as needed, reserving any dressing not used.

Cindy Deutsch is a member of the Napa Farmers Market board.