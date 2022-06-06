Napa Farmers Market: June at the market

This summer we’re trying something new in partnership with Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center Foundation. Join us the first Wednesday of the month, July 6, Aug. 3, and Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Herman Family Pavilion parking lot for The Community Collective: A Neighborhood Market and Health Fair.

In addition to a health fair with COVID-19 vaccinations, health education and information about local resources, you will see some of your favorite Napa Farmers Market food makers and artisan vendors.

Although we are not ready to introduce farmers to this new venture, we will be exploring the possibility of starting a new California Certified Farmers Market located at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. This is an exciting opportunity because many other communities have successful hospital-based farmers' markets, and it is the perfect fit to further our mission of expanding access to fresh and local fruits and vegetables in Napa.

Here is who you can expect at the Wednesday Neighborhood Market summer series, and of course you can also find them with us most Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Napa Farmers Market:

-- Brigachero: Handmade Brazilian chocolate truffles known as brigadeiros.

-- Cocina Milonga: Empanadas, chimichurri sauce, and Argentinian cookies.

-- Jamalula: European-style jams made with farmers market fruit.

-- Madeleine's Macarons: French macarons with a touch of local Napa flavor.

-- Maison Verte: Refill station of liquid detergent and body care products as well as a variety of sustainable everyday essentials.

-- Napa Dog: Vegan and gluten-free healthy dog treats.

-- Ohm Coffee Roasters: Artisan fresh-roasted coffee, espresso drinks and whole beans.

-- Phat Salads & Wraps with an internationally inspired menu.

-- Sherri Gallagher Designs: Handcrafted jewelry featuring gemstones, pearls, and sterling silver.

-- Sweet Linda Lou: Seasonally inspired desserts and treats.

-- Valley Boba: Craft boba tea with local ingredients.

Meanwhile back at the Napa Farmers Market, we welcome back Michele Bera of Bera Ranch and their heirloom stone fruit from Winters, just in time to celebrate our Harvest of the Month fruit: apricots. Enjoy the Blenheim apricot varietal as is, or try this recipe for added flavor.

Roasted Stuffed Apricots

Adapted from CUESA.org Cultivating a Healthy Food System.

6 apricots, washed and halved, stone removed

5 ounces butter

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons sugar

Pinch of salt

¼ teaspoon almond extract

¾ cup almonds or combination of almonds and pistachios, chopped

½ cup cake or cookie crumbs

¼ - ½ cup dessert wine, such as Sauterne or Muscat

Preheat oven to 375 F. Cream the butter and the sugar together in a stand-up mixer, add salt, almond extract, nuts and cookie or cake crumbs.

Arrange the halved apricots in a baking dish cut side up. With a spoon fill the cavity with a scoop of the filling. Drizzle the wine over and around the apricots and sprinkle an additional 2 tablespoons of sugar over the apricots. Bake until soft when pierced with a knife.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and drizzle juice from the bottom of the pan over the fruit.

See you at the farmers market!

The Napa Farmers Market is on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon at 1100 West St., Napa. For more information, visit napafarmersmarket.org.