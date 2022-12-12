 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Farmers Market: Make your own onion, garlic, and celery salt

It's easy to make onion, garlic or celery salt for your home cooking or for gifts.

 DAVID LAYLAND

When I see something in a grocery store that I think costs too much my reaction is the same as that of many other home cooks. That is, “I can make that!” When you buy onion, garlic or celery salt in a grocery store, the ingredients cost just a few cents. What costs a few dollars is the container the salts come in, production, sales and transportation costs to get the product on the shelf.

Minimal equipment is needed to make the three salts. A dehydrator is nice to have but your oven will also work just fine. A spice grinder is also useful but a blender, food processor or even a mortar and pestle can be used. Spice jars look nice but any repurposed clean small jar with a tight-fitting lid can be used.

Making onion salt is not only easy but it also results in a supply of onion flakes and onion powder. All you need to do is cut thin slices of a few onions then chop them into small dice and place them in a dehydrator or oven with the heat set at 150 degrees.

Drying times will vary so check the progress occasionally. Onions are dry when they crumble in your hand and the color is slightly pinkish. At this point I save some of the dried onions as flakes and grind the remainder for use as onion powder.

To make onion salt combine one part onion powder with three parts salt of your choice. I use sea salt, but you can also use kosher, iodized or non-iodized salt. Commercial onion salts often come with an anti-caking agent such as sodium aluminate, but I add a few teaspoons of rice or beans to absorb moisture instead.

Once the garlic cloves are prepared making garlic salt is like making onion salt. Preparing the garlic begins with peeling the cloves then slicing them with a sharp knife. The slices should be even in thickness so they will dry at the same rate. Slices should not be thicker than 1/8 inch with 1/16 inch being the preferred thickness.

Now you are at the point when making garlic salt parallels making onion salt. Set your dehydrator or oven at 150 degrees and check every few hours. If the garlic slices bend at all they require further drying. If they snap then they are ready for the grinder. As with onion powder I save some of the garlic powder for later use. The ratio of powder to salt is the same, as is the type of salt used.

You might think celery salt is made with celery stalks, but it is made with either celery seed or celery leaves. I prefer celery leaves because they are essentially a free bonus when buying celery stalks.

The starting point for celery salt is to dry the leaves, and there are several ways to do this. The easiest way is to lay the leaves on a large baking sheet and place the leaves somewhere that is cool, dry, and not in direct sunlight. Check every day until the leaves feel dry and crumbly to touch.

The same thing can be accomplished by placing the leaves in a brown paper bag and shaking the bag a few times a day until the leaves are dried. If you’re in a hurry a dehydrator set to 95 degrees can be used. Use of an oven is not recommended as the temperature usually cannot be set low enough so there is a risk of cooking or burning the leaves.

Once your leaves are dried mix one part celery leaves with two parts your salt of choice. Place mixture in a lidded jar with a teaspoon or two of rice and you’re done.

Now that you know how to make onion, garlic and celery salt you can not only make your own but you can also impress friends and family with unique holiday gifts.

