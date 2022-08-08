Napa Farmers Market: Meet Joey Pader of Napa's Soda Canyon Farm

National Farmers Market Week, first proclaimed in 2021 by the Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, is a significant step toward recognizing the importance of farmers markets in the American food system.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farmers markets allow farmers to increase overall production, hire more employees, reduce food waste by selling “imperfect” produce, and diversify the crops they grow.

This year the official celebration is Aug. 7–13, but as you know we keep the “produce party in the parking lot” going all year long. The theme for the Napa Farmers Market in 2022 is “Farmers markets don’t just happen."

At the heart of every farmers market are the small farmers dedicating their lives to cultivating crops. I talked to Joey Pader, owner of Soda Canyon Farm, about what inspired him to become a vegetable farmer in the heart of wine country.

Growing up with a green thumb and starting with succulents, Pader did not realize there was a way to make a living doing small-scale farming until he did some research online and decided to give it a shot. Soda Canyon Farm joined the Napa Farmers Market for a short season in 2020 before experiencing a setback due to problems with his water well. Thankfully he was able to return in late 2021 and this year will complete a full Saturday season at the market.

“There are so few vegetable farmers in the Napa Valley, I want to do my part to increase access to locally grown food,” Pader said. “I think the community in Napa is very special, they are extremely supportive of my farm.

“The market helps my farm by keeping the stall fees I pay to participate at a reasonable rate,” he added. “We have a mutually beneficial relationship. This year the customer numbers have been phenomenal. The Napa Farmers Market makes it easy for me to connect with our community every week.”

The best way to connect with Joey and Soda Canyon Farm is to stop by his Saturday stall and peruse his arugula, basil, beets, carrots, chives, kale, lettuce mixes, lettuce heads, spinach, Hakurei Turnips, green onions, and peppers. He doesn’t have a website yet, but you can follow him on Instagram at @soda_canyon_farm.

Although it’s summertime, sometimes nothing sounds better than a comforting bowl of soup. Try this recipe featuring August’s harvest of the month veggie, summer squash, paired with ever-popular sweet corn.

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

Squash and Corn Pasta Soup

Serves 6

3 cups chicken broth

4 zucchini or summer squash, small diced

1/2 onion small, chopped

1 large clove garlic, minced

4 cups corn, about 5 ears

10 ounces whole grain angel hair pasta, broken into 2 or 3-inch pieces

8 ounces tomato sauce

Olive oil

Coat bottom on large skillet with a little bit of olive oil. Add broken pasta and mix well to coat. Toast pasta over medium heat, stirring and turning constantly until golden. Pasta will burn easily.

In a 2-quart saucepan, heat chicken broth to boiling. Add zucchini or squash, onion and garlic. Cook, covered, until zucchini or squash is soft.

Stir in corn and remove from heat.

Carefully stir toasted spaghetti into saucepan with vegetables; add tomato sauce. Heat to boiling; reduce heat and simmer 8 to 10 minutes until spaghetti is tender. To serve, ladle into shallow bowls.