Napa Farmers Market: Rain or shine, farmers keep working

There certainly is nothing like absence to bring home how much I appreciate something or someone in my life. As a longtime Napa resident, I am grateful for the abundance of rain we saw lately.

No doubt about it, we need the water. Our native Northern California ecosystems depend on life-giving rainfall during the winter months. Our human-centered agricultural and viticultural ecosystems and economic systems depend on rainfall to fill the numerous reservoirs, large and small, dotting our landscape. And many millions of people across California rely on reservoir stores for our drinking water. So let it rain.

However, as an enthusiastic and regular shopper at the Napa Farmers Market, the cancellations due to extreme weather can put a damper on my weekly menu planning. I need to switch gears, dip into my stores of preserved foods and make trips to what we now call “conventional” stores to purchase staple items. And there are some special items that I just can’t find outside of our Farmers Market.

When extreme weather shuts down a farmers market, the effects go far beyond whatever inconveniences it may have caused me as a shopper.

For the farmers, it is more than just a minor inconvenience and a new menu. Farmers depend on the revenues from markets, and a single Saturday at a market as robust as ours can represent a noticeable percentage of their annual revenues.

On top of that, whatever havoc the weather may present to our market, hosted on a well-drained asphalt parking lot, it likely caused significantly more disruption to the farmers in their fields, orchards and farms — planting schedules, harvesting efforts, ripening and pest control can all be negatively affected by weather extremes.

Whenever I am shopping at our outdoor market, and the conditions are less-than-perfect, I always remind myself that whatever cold or wet or smoke I might be enduring for an hour or so was already been endured for potentially days on end by the farmers working in their fields and orchards.

Weather problems, of course, are nothing new to farmers. They will persevere. And I, along with a couple thousand other farmers market devotees, will survive and will be back to shop again when the rains abate.

So, I am not complaining about the recent missed market days. Rather, I found myself taking a moment to appreciate what we have and to imagine what life would be like without convenient, economical access to fresh, nutrient-rich produce. It is certainly one of the finest luxuries available, to have such an array of delicious foods brought to our downtown, week after week.

I hope that rains continue to fall for the next couple of months — but maybe with some breaks for Saturday mornings. And I will remember to thank our farmers for their hard work, rain or shine.

Here is a simple meal during this winter weather that is not only easy and healthy, but also delicious for the whole family. The ingredients are flexible, and you can add and replace veggies as you like.

Best Lentil Soup

Recipe by Cookie + Kate, roughly based on America’s Test Kitchen’s lentil soup in "The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook," with reference to The First Mess’ favourite lentil soup.

Yields 6 servings

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow or white onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

4 garlic cloves, pressed or minced

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 large can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, lightly drained

1 cup brown or green lentils, picked over and rinsed

4 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 teaspoon salt, more to taste

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup chopped fresh collard greens or kale, tough ribs removed

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice (½ to 1 medium lemon), to taste

Warm the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium heat. One-fourth cup olive oil may seem like a lot, but it adds a lovely richness and heartiness to this nutritious soup.

Once the oil is shimmering, add the chopped onion and carrot and cook, stirring often, until the onion has softened and is turning translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, cumin, curry powder and thyme. Cook until fragrant while stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Pour in the drained diced tomatoes and cook for a few more minutes, stirring often, in order to enhance their flavor.

Pour in the lentils, broth and the water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Season generously with freshly ground black pepper. Raise heat and bring the mixture to a boil, then partially cover the pot and reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender but still hold their shape.

Transfer 2 cups of the soup to a blender. Securely fasten the lid, protect your hand from steam with a tea towel placed over the lid and purée the soup until smooth. Pour the puréed soup back into the pot. (Or, use an immersion blender to blend a portion of the soup.)

Add the chopped greens and cook for 5 more minutes, or until the greens have softened to your liking. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Taste and season with more salt, pepper and/or lemon juice until the flavors really sing. For spicier soup, add another pinch or two of red pepper flakes.

Serve while hot. Leftovers will keep well for about 4 days in the refrigerator, or can be frozen for several months (just defrost before serving).

