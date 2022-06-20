Napa Farmers Market: Strawberry Moon lessons on gathering

The second supermoon of 2022 is June’s “Strawberry Moon,” marking the last full moon of spring and the beginning of a long summer.

School is out and in comes the rapidly booked social calendar of cookouts, play dates, poolside frolicking, park hangs and picnics. When I was growing up summertime marked the time of year for near weekly gatherings with my aunts, uncles and cousins in the kitchen, around a table or frankly, on the couch with a disposable plate on my lap.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

New York City apartments can only house so many cousins, of which I have more than 30. Each of us were (and still are!) so very different but our little enclave simply made sense because of the frivolity, the acceptance and the warmth coming together provided.

Unbridled acceptance is intrinsically embedded in the foundation of Napa, serving as a beacon of warm hospitality on a global scale. No matter the profession, gathering, hosting and welcoming folks from all walks of life is and should remain the bedrock of our community.

The evolution of the Napa Farmers Market has become both profoundly impactful whilst harboring levity and joy. Since joining the market’s community, I came to the conclusion that the market is like one big kitchen: a place of nourishment in all sense of the word where folks from all walks of life gather as friends and welcome strangers.

This mid-year full moon and Pride month has spurred a connection between my childhood memories and reflections on how the Napa Farmers Market aims to sustain our local, living economy by supporting local farmers and providing an inclusive place for our community to purchase farm-fresh, sustainably grown produce, specialty foods and artisan goods directly from the source, as read in the mission statement.

I wondered about the powerful impact and abundance of feel-good benefits we reap when being welcomed into someone’s home and how it relates to family and our friends and neighbors in the LGBTQIA+ community.

I was inspired and encouraged by a conversation with one of Napa’s sons. Raul Toscano shared how as a Napa native, the market is a place free of judgement.

“Everywhere you look you see the joy in people's faces, from the children to the grandparents and everyone in between," he said. "To be surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors all coming together to support the local community, that is what PRIDE is to me: community and supporting one another. The Farmers Market has provided a space where everyone belongs, no matter what your sexual orientation is, and it is a place where I feel safe and welcome to be my most authentic self.”

So bravo, I say! There is much more to do and work to be done. However, if even one of us feels at home then we are moving in the right direction.

Meet you in the “kitchen” on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Napa Farmers Market!

I love to tweak a classic galette with subtle pops of flavors from herbs and spices. Check out the classic below!

Strawberry Thyme Galette

Adapted from “The Only Pie Crust” by Alison Roman

For the pie crust:

2½ cups all-purpose flour.

2 teaspoons sugar.

1 teaspoon kosher salt.

1 teaspoon nutmeg (Mani’s addition)

1¼ cups (2 sticks plus 4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces, chilled.

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar.

¼ cup ice water, plus more as needed.

Whisk dry ingredients and mix or manually fold butter in by pressing the flour between your fingers into flat sheets, making for a flakier crust. Cover dough and chill. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before rolling out.

For the filling:

½ cup sugar

½ lemon juiced

2 pints strawberries (sliced)

1 dozen springs of thyme (leaves pulled)

1 pinch of salt

Sprinkle of cardamom for crust (Mani’s addition)

Combine ingredients. Store in refrigerator for up to 3 hours. Strain liquid in a sieve.

Preheat oven at 400 degrees. After rolling out crust, transfer to large flat baking sheet, place filling into the center spreading with 1/2-inch high layer and folding the edges towards the center. Bake for 35 minutes or until uniformly golden. Cool then add the garnish below.

Accompaniments:

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1/8 teaspoon or pinch of bee pollen

Pinch of Maldon salt

The Napa Farmers Market is on Saturday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon at 1100 West St.