Napa Valley Farmers Market: Celebrating El Día de Los Muertos

I do not remember when I first learned about Día de los Muertos, but as an adult, I have grown to cherish and respect this ancient celebration. One of my all-time favorite vacation memories is visiting my future sister in-law in México City in early November when the entire Distrito Federal was adorned in gorgeous decorations.

Just this week, I completed my annual ritual of creating an altar to honor our lost loved ones. To learn more, I asked Lilea Heine, our vice president of the Napa Farmers Market board of directors, and first Mexican-American to hold the role, about this special time of year.

What is Día de los Muertos?

Lilea: “Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a tradition first practiced thousands of years ago by Indigenous people in Mexico and Central America, such as the Aztecs and the Nahau people.

These ancient communities and many people today celebrate the lives and memories of their deceased loved ones. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives through celebrations that include making special foods and drinks, building ofrendas (altars) honoring relatives, and visiting the grave sites of loved ones to leave offerings.”

How does Día de los Muertos relate to your culture? How do you and your family celebrate now?

Lilea: “I am Chicana and celebrating Dia de los Muertos is one way I stay connected with my culture and share traditions with my children. This time of year, my children help set up our ofrenda, make paper flowers and help prepare traditional foods in our kitchen. For our family, this includes pan de muerto (dead man’s bread), mole and Mexican hot chocolate, which brings back fond memories of my grandmother.”

How does the Napa Farmers Market help you celebrate Día de los Muertos?

“Calabaza en Tacha, a sweet pumpkin dish made with cinnamon and sugar, is a special treat we only prepare this time of year. I love shopping at the Napa Farmers Market with my family and hunting for key ingredients for these traditional recipes.

“It has been a joy to see bright orange marigolds, also known as Cempasuchil or Flor de Muerto, at the market. Some people believe these flowers guide spirits with their strong smell. We use these as part of our ofrenda display.”

How can our communality enjoy Día de los Muertos traditions?

“Día de los Muertos is a tradition with a rich history and wonderful celebrations that continue today! Finding opportunities to learn about the celebrations and practices is a great way to support our Latino community. The city of Napa is sponsoring Napa’s first Día de los Muertos celebration this year on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Napa. This is a great chance to enjoy music, dance, art, and of course — food!

“Because food is such an important part of celebrations, learning about and trying a dish is a great way to connect with the holiday. Consider making a batch of Calabaza en Tacha!”

Calabaza en Tacha

(Pumpkin in sweet syrup)

Lilea Heine

1½ cups of water

4 pounds of piloncillo (or 10½ cups dark brown sugar)

1 pumpkin (about 10 pounds)

5 cinnamon sticks

Over low heat, combine water and sugar in a saucepan. Stir frequently until sugar dissolves into a syrup consistency.

Peel pumpkin, remove fibers and seeds. Cut into bite sized chunks. Arrange pumpkin in a large saucepan, layering pieces. Cover the pumpkin with syrup and cinnamon sticks. Cook over medium heat for about 2½ hours or until the pumpkin is soft and has turned a deep caramel color.