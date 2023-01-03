Napa Valley restaurants: What opened, what closed in 2022 -- and what's on track for 2023

It was a busy year in the restaurant scene in Napa Valley in 2022, and it looks like 2023 will be just as filled with change.

The big news is that Scala Osteria opened on Dec. 31 for its first full day of service at 1141 First St., Napa.

Chef Bryce Palmer is in charge of the Southern Italian-inspired seafood restaurant. It is now open seven days a week from lunch and dinner. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it opens at 11:30 a.m. and adds a late-night menu from 10 to 11 p.m.

It has a full bar with local and Italian wines from the south.

Here’s my annual list to date of the other closures, openings and plans for restaurants, tasting rooms and cocktail lounges in Napa Valley.

If I missed one, let me know at paul@paulfranson.com.

Restaurant closures in 2022

Napa

Ca’Momi Osteria closed, but Scala Osteria is replacing it on First Street.

Cream Ice Cream in the Century Plaza closed.

Denny’s closed, but Huckleberry’s replaced it.

Gran Eléctrica closed, but The Q moved into the space on Main Street.

Lane 33 Café at Napa Bowl became a sensation when Michelin noticed it, but chef-owner Alex Solis departed after too many difficulties with permits, and it closed.

Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa relaunched its two new restaurant venues as Little Summer and South Yard.

Yountville

Ciccio closed, but is expected to re-open this year.

Southside left Yountville, and but Madeleine’s Macarons will take the space. Southside still has its two popular restaurants in Napa.

CalistogaAmaro Italian Kitchen in Mount View Hotel closed but Johnny’s Sports Bar in the hotel remains open.

Restaurant openings in 2022

American Canyon

Bell King Indian Restaurant is new at 5075 Main St., Suite 124.

Chicken Guy Restaurant from Guy Fieri plans to open a franchise location south of Walgreens at 210 American Canyon Road.

Ristorante Pasta d’Oro opened at 410 Napa Junction Road.

Napa

C Casa moved to the former Kitchen Door space at the Oxbow Public Market, opening a sit-down restaurant with cocktails but keeping its take-away service as well.

Clemente’s moved to the Food Mill. G’s Gourmet Street Food replaced it at Val’s on Third Street.

Entrecot Argentine Grill opened in the Riverfront.

Foodshed Take Away was sold, and Thomas Keller alumni are running it.

La Hacienda on Old Sonoma Road added a lounge.

Kitchen Door relocated to First Street Napa.

Los Agaves restaurant opened in the former Corner space in the Riverfront.

Loveski opened a deli in the Oxbow Public Market.

— Meritage Resort added a pop-up French restaurant called the Village Bistro.

— Morimoto Asia opened in the Riverfront just down Main Street from the first Morimoto Napa, which remains open.

— Napa Nosh local food opened in Silverado Plaza.

— Naysayer Coffee Roasters coffee bar is open in the Food City shopping center.

— Osha Thai restaurant opened in the former Mini Mango on Main space serving a upscale menu of Thai dishes.

— Oxbow Yard opened at the old Copia South Gardens.

— Petite Soleil on Clay Street, which was started by Terry Letson of Fumé Bistro, was bought by its manager, Trena Madrigal.

— Scala Osteria replaced Ca’ Momi.

— Shackford’s Kitchen Store reopened offering classes and dinners.

— Soda Canyon Store was sold and temporarily closed.

— Stanly Ranch opened with Bear restaurant.

— The Ox & the Fox opened in First and Franklin Marketplace

— Waterfront Seafood Grill opened in the Riverfront.

— Winston’s Café and Bakery and Paulie’s Bagels took the old ABC site.

— ZuZu celebrates 20 years with major expansion into adjoining space that once held Asia Café and Henry’s Bar.

St. Helena

— Meadowood Resort opened Forum to replace, temporarily, the Grille, which burned in the 2020 fires. The Grill will be rebuilt.

Calistoga

— Auro and Truss opened at the Four Seasons Resort.

— Calistoga Depot Provisions opened with more food, wine and spirits to come.

Coming in 2023

Napa

— A winery is reported to be planning to take over the Borreo Building on Third Street in Napa.

— Bui Bistro is becoming Crocante.

— Chispa Tequila bar (with tapas) is coming to the West End (formerly Extertec) from the owners of Cadet Wine and Beer Bar a few blocks away.

— Contimo will add a kitchen and seating.

— Heritage Eats is bringing Mother’s Tacos to the Grapeyard Shopping Center.

— Legit Provisions says it is moving to Napa.

— Chef Mourad Lahlou plans Moroccan food at Oxbow Public Market.

— Rutherford Family Pizza is coming to Food City.

— Slanted Door could open mid-year in front of River Terrace Inn on Soscol Avenue.

— Darryl Bell will be opening up his Stateline Road Barbecue Smokehouse at 872 Vallejo St.

— Super Duper Burger will replace The Q in Bel Aire Plaza.

— Tannery Bend’s beer garden will be in the West End.

— Jefferson Street KFC will be replaced by Starbucks.

Yountville

— Priest Ranch plans to open a casual restaurant in the former Protea space

— A regional Mexican restaurant coming to Estate Yountville Groezinger House, most recently occupied by short-lived Perry Lang Steakhouse.

St. Helena

— Elliot Bell plans Charlie’s restaurant in the former Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen.

— Ray Ray’s Tacos will shortly open in what was Legit Provisions.

— Joel Gott has taken over That Pizza Place and hopes to open it again soon.

— Jean-Charles Boisset bought the Keller Building but hasn’t disclosed his plans for it yet.

— Houtskool Dumplings is coming to the old Big Dipper.

Calistoga

The Mangia Mi partners plan the Olive Branch Greek Restaurant but there have been some issues.

Wine tasting and cocktails

— Backstage Wines took over the old Andretti Winery on Big Ranch Road.

— Mario Bazán tasting room is moving from Clinton to First Street at Napa Creek.

— Benevolent Neglect is open on Second Street in downtown Napa.

— Heitz Wine Cellars opened a tasting room for Brendel downtown.

— The Bungalow by Gentleman Farmer plans a tasting room in downtown Napa.

— Chateau Buena Vista opened in the historic Gordon Building on First Street featuring caviar pairings and Earth & Sky Chocolates.

— Compline Wine Shop opened in First Street Napa.

— The Fink Cocktail Lounge is moving along in the old Silo’s space in the Napa Mill. Judd Finkelstein reports the new floor is installed and hopes for a late spring opening.

— Kerr Cellars’ tasting room is open in the courtyard behind Oenotri in Napa.

— Levendi Winery tasting room opened near Oenotri.

— Napa Lounge is a new sports bar off Kaiser Road in south Napa.

— Napa Valley Distillery opened The ArBaretum cocktail bar and tasting room at First and Coombs streets.

— New Frontier Wine Co. opened a tasting room between the Napa Valley Opera House and Napa Creek. The company is a brand umbrella of parent Alejandro Bulgheroni’s Ren Acquisition and includes wines from around the globe.

— Dan Dawson opened Outer Space Wines in Napa.

— The Ox & the Fox is a cocktail lounge in the First & Franklin Marketplace.

— Robert Craig Winery tasting room moved to Second Street downtown.

— Wine Girl wine bar opened at 1321 First St. next to Anette’s Chocolates.

— Heron House tasting room in Yountville closed.

