Paul Franson, A Taste of the Valley: Napa is diverse, but missing two big trends

Three famed San Francisco chefs are bringing ethnic restaurants in Napa — Moro Moroccan, Slanted Door Vietnamese, and Osha Thai — adding to an already diverse lot: Indian, Nepalese, Thai, Japanese, Greek and Turkish, Brazilian, Palestinian and Chinese restaurants, not bad for a small rural city.
But we’re missing a Korean restaurant, and Korean food is sweeping the country. You will find kimchi hiding in a lot of dishes like fried chicken sandwiches, for example.
Filipino food is also having its moment in both fine restaurants and Jollibee fried chicken.
There’s a Jollibee next to the Filipino supermarket Seafood City in Vallejo, a must-visit for foodies if you’re curious but closer to home, but many Filipinos and Filipino Americans live in American Canyon and Crave Café there serves a wide assortment of traditional Filipino food, from lumpia, which look like taquitos, to sisig rice.
The Philippines seems to be in an unfortunate place, for it was invaded by almost every power in Asia. Spain ruled it for 500 years, and it was an unwilling U.S. colony for 50 years, so its food screams fusion.
There are other Filipino chefs about, but they don’t seem to prepare Filipino food, at least in their restaurants. Chef Jammir Gray of Compline Restaurant & Wine Shop will prepare a Filipino Street Food Menu benefitting Girls on The Run at Clif Family in St. Helena on Wednesday, March 9, however.
Independent restaurants in American Canyon
There are many interesting independent restaurants in American Canyon, a melting pot as much as the Philippines:
• Bel-King Indian Restaurant, 5075 Main St., Suite 124, bel-king.com
• Canyon Café, 3845 Broadway, 707-644-5011
• Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards View Bar & Grill, 2555 Jameson Canyon Road, www.chardonnaygolfclub.com, 707-257-1900
• Crave Café & Catering, Filipino and American food, 3419 Broadway (Highway 12), www.ilovecrave.com, 707-642-7283
• Eagle Vines Grill, 580 S Kelly Road, www.eaglevinesgolfclub.com
• Hilo Hawaiian BBQ, 5075 Main St., Suite 126, 707-552-6888
• Junction Brewery & Grill, 110 West American Canyon Road, www.junctionbreweryandgrill.com, 707-649-2285
• Laso/Nepalese Fusion, 101 Antonina Ave Suite 5, www.lasonepalesefusion.com, 707-563-5009
• Le Paris Artisan Gourmet Café, 3921 Broadway St., www.lepariscafe.com, 707-731-0948
• Dos Botellas Mexican Restaurant, 3427 Broadway St., www.loscantarosrestaurant.com, 707-558-0595
• Mi Zacatecas Mexican Restaurante, 100 W American Canyon Road, www.mizacatecasonline.com, 707-645-7459
• Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 410 Napa Junction Rd #106 (a small chain)
• Parry’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, 234 American Canyon, 707-647-2110
• Ristorante La Strada, 6240 Napa Valley Highway 29, www.lastradanapa.com, 707-226-3027
• South Kelly Grill, 101 Cafe Court, www.southkellygrill.com, 707-224-6303
• Table 29 Bistro & Bar at the DoubleTree, 3600 Broadway St., www.hilton.com, 707-674-2100
• Tacos Michoacán, 3945 Broadway, 707-642-2349
American Canyon also contains its share of chains.
Hotels coming to American Canyon
One omen of future restaurants is new hotels, and American Canyon is getting two new moderately priced hotels, a 106-room Hampton Inn hotel on a 2.5-acre site at 3443 Broadway St. (Highway 29) and a 100-room Home2Suites by Hilton on a 2-acre parcel at 3860 Broadway St., east of Highway 29 between the Palby’s Junction building and the Fairfield Suites Hotel.
The existing hotels in American Canyon are DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.
A sad passing
Rose Solis, the bartender of her family’s famed dive bar Pancha’s in Yountville, has passed away. She was famous for strong opinions and throwing out undesired patrons including an uppity movie star who wouldn’t let patrons take photos with her.
The bar remains closed due to Covid and other issues but could be opening soon.
Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.