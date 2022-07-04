Paul Franson, Taste of Napa Valley: A pop-up French bistro at Vista Collina

The Meritage Resort and Spa has introduced the Village Bistro, a French-influenced pop-up dining experience with a wine country twist. Inspired by the grandmother of the resort’s chef Vincent Lesage, the wine country brasserie serves traditional French dishes in shareable plates, entrees and desserts.

Menu highlights include beef Tartar; salade niçoise; French onion soup; white wine mussel and clam steam pots; bouillabaisse; stuffed lamb saddle with crispy panisse, grilled baby leeks, morel mushroom and lamb jus; Parisian gnocchi with spring onion purée and crispy artichokes, spring peas, and pea tendrils.

Food and beverage manager Maria Villalpando oversees a wine list with more than 90 wines, including locally sourced selections and traditional French wines served by the glass.

The French influence is also evident in the restaurant’s signature cocktails, including La Vie en Rose (Le Citron Grey Goose, strawberry puree, lemon, sparkling wine); the Parisian Margarita (Tequila Avión, St.-Germain, lime, Grand Marnier) and Bistro Vieux Carré (Chicken Cock bourbon, Martell cognac, Benedictine).

The Bistro is in the old Foley tasting room space and has a large outdoor seating area and indoor dining. Open through the end of the year, the bistro is open Friday through Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. For reservations, visit www.opentable.com/r/the-village-bistro-napa.

Vista Collina, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 888-965-7090

Bui Bistro closed, space becoming Crocante

Bui Bistro has closed and a sign on the door of says that after 13 years, the Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Napa is becoming Crocante, with former chef partner Patrick Bui becoming a consulting partner and his business partner taking over operations.

The location is 976 Pearl St., Napa.

That leaves Napa without a Vietnamese restaurant – at least until the Slanted Door opens its promised location in the building in front of the River Terrace Inn that has housed Budo, Cuvee and the Kitchen Collective.

There's no word yet on when that will happen.

Contimo adding kitchen and seating

After years as a pop-up and sharing space, Contimo moved into its own building downtown, and now it is adding a full kitchen. They’ve operated with a professional toaster oven and a sandwich press for seven years.

In the coming months, they will be adding indoor seating and beer and wine as well as more groceries and extending their hours.

For now, they continue to offer sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts and other food to go or at outside tables.

They’re open Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contimo Provisions, 950 Randolph St., Napa, contimonapa.com, 707-782-6424

Clif Bar company sold, but winery and food truck not affected

Husband and wife Gary Erickson and Kit Crawford, who founded Clif Bars and remain its majority owners, are selling the snack bar company they founded to Mondelez International Inc. for $2.9 billion.

Mondelez, which spun out of Kraft, owns Oreo, Ritz, Triscuit, Toblerone, Cadbury, Sour Patch Kids and Trident.

This doesn’t directly affect their Clif Family winery, including vineyards on Howell Mountain, its popular tasting room in St. Helena and its Bruschetteria food truck, which has popular themed lunches each Wednesday.

'Pool Bar Menu' at the Kitchen Door

The Kitchen Door has released its Pool Bar Menu, which is served from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily.

It includes Potato Bravas ($8.50), deviled eggs ($10.75), beef carpaccio ($18), classic Buffalo wings ($12.95) , rotisserie chicken wings ($12.95) , duck mousse or burrata with crostini ($15), Korean fried chicken sliders (two for $15), cheeseburger with pickle and fries ($18.95), and French fries with truffle aïoli ($9).

A selection of wines by the glass and draft beers are $2 off during happy hour.

The bar opens at 4:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

Kitchen Door, 1300 First St. (Suite 272), Napa, corner of Clay and Randolph, info@kitchendoornapa.com, 707-226-1560

Friday Night Fries at Charlie Palmer Steak

Charlie Palmer Steak features FRY-day in the bar and lounge from 4 to 10 p.m. Each week, they have a special version of Friday Fries. Pair with one of their favorite draft beers for $5 all night.

Other specials include $2.50 oysters on Monday, $1.50 CPS Hot Wings on Thursday, and happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. from Thursday through Monday.

It serves dinner and drinks daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

Charlie Palmer Steak at the Archer Hotel, 1260 First St., Napa

Napa Valley Education Foundation Beer Battle & BBQ

The Napa Valley Education Foundation presents the 10th annual Napa Valley Beer Battle & BBQ on July 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tre Posti in St. Helena.

All-inclusive tickets include live music, barbecue from chef Nash Cognetti of Tre Posti, craft beers, wines, auction, a commemorative beer glass and more.

Jealous Zelig will play, and they’ll have a silent auction, raffle, games and prizes throughout the day.

Admission is $100 at www.nvef.org/bbq.

Tre Posti, 641 Main St., St. Helena

Kiwanis summer barbecue

The Kiwanis Club of Napa's second annual Kiwanis summer barbecue fundraiser will be held at the Elks Club on July 16 from 5 to 6 p.m.

This event includes a barbecue dinner with all the fixings plus a complementary bottle of wine for every two tickets purchased.

The event will again be held as a drive-through pickup. Ticket purchasers can elect to join an outdoor picnic at the Elks Club or dine at home.

Napa's Red Rock BBQ will provide barbecued tri-tip, chicken, ribs and pulled pork. Sides of salad, baked beans and mac and cheese and a homemade dessert are also included.

This year, dinners will come in a Kiwanis tote bag you can keep and use for your future shopping trips.

Cocktails can also be ordered with your meal, courtesy of Ristorante Allegria.

Tickets are $65 at www.silentauctionpro.com.

Meet the artisans at Farmstead

Gather around a communal table at Farmstead for an evening of Long Meadow Ranch wines paired with a farm-fresh feast prepared over an open fire by chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team on Friday, July 29, from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Attending will be Long Meadow Ranch proprietor Laddie Hall, director of winemaking Lisanne Leask, winemaker Stephane Vivier, winemaker Justin Carr and culinary farm manager Jess Arnsteen.

Buy tickets at www.longmeadowranch.com.

Farmstead, 738 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-4555

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. See www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com. Paul joins Barry Martin for Wine Country Live on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. on KVYN 99.3 FM or www.kvyn.com to talk about what’s happening in food and wine in Napa Valley.