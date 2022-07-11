Paul Franson, Taste of Napa Valley: Calistoga Depot to open next week

It looks like the rebirth of the Calistoga Depot will begin with the opening of Calistoga Depot Provisions, a market with ready-to-eat food and more, which should open the week of July 18, possibly on July 20.

The historic Depot has been vacant about two years, ever since the Palisades Market moved down the street and the Wine Stop wine merchant moved across the street.

Its offerings are largely inspired by the Oakville Grocery, which, like the Depot, is owned by vintner Jean-Charles Boisset. He also owns the Oakville Grocery in Healdsburg.

Boisset also owns Raymond Vineyards, the Ink House B&B, the Keller Building in St. Helena (we’re waiting on plans for that one), a JCB tasting room in Yountville, the Chateau Buena Vista tasting room in Napa (an LVE tasting room for John Legend wines is coming up) and the Oakville Wine Merchant — and that’s just in Napa Valley.

Eventually, the renovated Calistoga Depot should be a big attraction to both Calistogans and visitors. It will include a café, microbrewery and a microdistillery tasting room.

Expect the railroad cars next door to be renovated, too, although the car that was formerly in the Wine Stop has been donated to the railroad museum in Sacramento.

Truffle lunch in the Grove

Speaking of the ubiquitous vintner, Boisset, La Toque chef-owner Ken Frank and managing director of American Truffle Company Robert Chang will hold a truffle-filled afternoon at Raymond Vineyards on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

They will be taking advantage of Australia’s summer truffles, which ripen during the southern hemisphere’s cool season.

Guests will enjoy a multi-course culinary experience prepared by top truffle chef Frank paired with Raymond wines. Chang will talk of all things truffle.

The cost is $375 per person, $300 per member at www.exploretock.com

Raymond Vineyards, 1584 St. Helena Highway (Highway 29/128), St. Helena, raymondvineyards.com

Vive la France! at Auberge du Soleil

Thursday, July 14, is Bastille Day and Auberge du Soleil invites you to raise a glass in honor of la Révolution in The Bistro and Bar, including the deck with the best restaurant views in Napa Valley.

Linger over apéritifs, like the specialty, La Révolution, or indulge in executive chef Robert Curry's three-course prix fixe Bastille Day menu, with each course paired with French wines selected by wine director Kris Margerum.

Auberge was founded by Frenchman Claude Rouas.

The three-course menu is $60. A wine pairing of three 3-ounce pours is $42. Make reservations at www.opentable.com.

Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, aubergedusoleil.aubergeresorts.com

The other French restaurants in the Valley, Angèle and the new Village Bistro at the Meritage Resort in Napa, Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and Creole-French Evangeline in Calistoga, aren’t promoting any special meals, but you can be sure they will be filled with celebrating patrons, too, so make a reservation if you want to join them.

Belated Bastille Day celebration at Bouchon

Bouchon’s 21st annual Bastille Day celebration, which the French call Fête Nationale, will return on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. in Yountville.

Visit Bouchon’s parking lots for festive food, wine, live music and children’s activities.

Menu highlights will include saumon en croûte, coq au vin, tart aux tomates and sandwich à la crème glacée.

Buy food and drink tickets in advance at finessethestore.com/collections/lifestyle

Bouchon, 6534 Washington St., Yountville

Summer black truffle menu at La Toque

If you can’t make the lunch at Raymond Vineyards, La Toque launches its sixth annual Summer Truffle Menu from Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, July 24.

It replaces the restaurant’s Chef Tasting Menu during that time, and features Australian truffles, which chef Ken Frank assures us are very fresh and equal to those from Europe.

Unfortunately, no one is producing enough truffles here in the United States to satisfy demand.

La Toque, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa, latoque.com, 707-257-5157

Lunchtime specials at Osha Thai

A number of local restaurants have paused lunch service due to lack of staff, but Osha Thai has introduced special lunch menus with your choice of main course and an appetizer or salad for $25 on Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Choose among spicy basil chicken, garlic pepper pork, yellow curry, pad Thai, drunken noodles, beer braised chicken or beef cashew nuts.

Reserve at www.yelp.com.

Osha Thai Restaurant Napa, 1142 Main St., Napa, 707-253-8880