Paul Franson: Taste of Napa Valley:

First and Franklin Markeplace upgrades

The Ox & the Fox in the First and Franklin Marketplace is about to receive a liquor license and could be serving cocktails by the end of the month.

The space is already popular as a wine bar and should become even more so with cocktails. It and the adjoining deli are clearly aimed at locals but tourists are welcome, too.

They’ve expanded the bar to occupy the whole front of the building; the “marketplace” is now in the rear next to the deli.

In addition, owners Michael Holcomb and Chuck Meyer have partnered with Dan Dawson, founder and owner of Back Room Wines until he sold the wine store five years ago, to upgrade the offerings of its market and deli.

Dawson is also opening a new wine store next door in the original location of Back Room Wines called Outer Space Wines, where he will sell wines and host events including classes and tastings. It has held Trahan Wines, and formerly Prime Cellars.

Exertec building close to completion

The former Exertec building next to Tarla on First Street in Napa is close to completion. They’ve taken down the cover and you can now see the attractive transformation.

Michael Holcomb tells me that the building is 94 percent leased. Among the tenants will be Tannery Bend’s beer garden and a tequila bar (with tapas) and a coffee shop is rumored.

Naysayer Coffee open in Food City

Naysayer Coffee is open in the Food City complex at Jefferson and Old Sonoma Roadand and the bar of La Hacienda Taqueria, which won a liquor license in last fall’s lottery, is nearing completion.

A neighborhood market is also open there and another food operator will be announced soon.

Loveski offers all-day bagels

Customers asked and Loveski Deli in Oxbow Public Market responded: Lunch favorites are now available starting at 11 a.m. daily, not 11:30 a.m. You can skip the line by ordering ahead online.

In another requested change, Loveski bagels and spreads are now available all day (or until gone) instead of just in the morning for breakfast. Order your favorite toasted bagel and dine in or buy bagels and spread for the week ahead. Order at www.toasttab.com.

Loveski has also started a happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to closing, when they’ll be serving 50% off Loveski wines made by Matthiasson and Loveski’s IPA and Pilsner beers on tap.

Loveski Deli, Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa

Mangia Mi opened Friday

Mangia Mi Italian restaurant in Calistoga open to the public on Friday at 1120 Washington St., the back half of the former All Seasons Restaurant.

Its proprietors are Rebecca White and Kara Keefe. Chef partner White grew up in an extended Italian family in Connecticut, and her specialties are homemade pasta, all fresh with no freezer or microwave involved, and New Haven-style pizza.

They promise a good time; their motto is, “A place to get sauced.”

Four Seasons hires chef Rogelio Garcia

Chef Rogelio Garcia has been named executive chef of the fine dining restaurant that’s going to open soon at the new Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga as well as the existing Truss Restaurant + Bar.

The Michelin-starred chef has worked at Angèle, the French Laundry, Hurley’s and Cyrus in Healdsburg, and at Luce, Spruce and The Commissary in San Francisco.

Summer classes at Silverado Cooking School

Silverado Cooking School has resumed hands-on classes and private events with professional chefs.

-- Brunch with Chef Sarah Gott, June 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Create brunch using farm-fresh eggs and seasonal produce from Silverado’s Stone Tree Farm and local purveyors.

-- Tapas with Chef Frances, July 9, 6 to 9 p.m. Tapas make a great start to a meal or you can make an entire meal of small bites. The class will taste them with sparkling wine.

-- Seasonal farm bounty lunch classes, July 23 and Aug. 13. Make seasonal dishes using produce from Stone Tree Farm and other local ingredients.

Find more classes and sign up at silveradocookingschool.com.

Silverado Cooking School, 1552 Silverado Trail, Napa, 877-857-6849

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. See www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com. Paul joins Barry Martin for Wine Country Live on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. on KVYN 99.3 FM or www.kvyn.com to talk about what’s happening in food and wine in Napa Valley.