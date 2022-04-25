Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: A new place for lunch in Napa

Following a successful launch in February, The Waterfront Seafood Grill will be open for lunch beginning May 3 on the Riverwalk in downtown Napa.

“Our customers have been clamoring for lunch service from day one,” said the general manager Philip Marshall. “The plan has always been to do lunch when we knew we could do it right.”

The Waterfront Seafood Grill is the brainchild of Napa local Matthew Cordeiro, whose Cordeiro’s Steakhouse has been a Napa Valley staple for years.

Cordeiro transformed a long-empty restaurant on the Riverwalk into an elegant place, adding a second bar that opens directly to outdoor seating.

Exceptional service along with a menu of fresh dishes, both classic and inventive, have had guests lining up for the indoor-outdoor bar seating every evening before the doors open at 5 p.m., Marshall said. “We finally got a velvet rope."

Executive chef Jose Mendez said the lunch menu has been designed "appeal to the locals who frequent the restaurant who are looking for a more casual experience."

Like the dinner service, he said, it will draw on "the best locally-sourced meat and fish the Napa Valley has to offer, but in more simple, refined dishes and at a pace that is more suited to lunch."

Mendez has more than 40 years of restaurant experience in the Napa Valley, including 21 years working with chef Greg Cole at Cole’s Chop House.

Set to begin May 3, lunch service will be from 11:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

For reservations, visit www.waterfrontseafoodgrill.com.

Dining options at Stanly Ranch

Auberge’s Stanly Ranch Resort opens on Friday, April 29 with both a restaurant and a café to lure us there to eat.

Bear is the restaurant. It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Gavel is described as “a café that aims to connect the community.” It will be open daily to the public all day.

Chef Garrison Price heads the culinary programs.

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa, aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch, 866-421-5122

Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa updates its food service

Two new restaurant venues, Little Summer and South Yard, are open at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa.

Little Summer is an upscale casual restaurant that replaces VINeleven Bar & Grill and draws inspiration from the Mediterranean regions of France, Spain, North Africa, Greece, Italy and the Middle East. www.LittleSummerNapa.com.

South Yard aims to be Napa’s “backyard.” It serves barbecue in the evenings and an all-you-can-eat brunch bar serves Bloody Marys, Mimosas, omelets and crepes on the weekends. www.SouthYardNapa.com.

Executive chef Ben Lacy supervises both restaurants.

Napa Valley Marriott, 3425 Solano Ave., Napa, 707-253-8600

Food at premium outlets

The food court at Napa Premium Outlets has a new vendor, Lencho's Mexican food.

Lencho’s serves quesabirrias with corn tortillas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas with flour tortillas, loaded fries, loaded nachos and rice, beans and tortillas as appropriate.

The other tenant in the court is Hunan China Express, with reasonably priced standard Chinese American food.

Find Brewed coffee shop in the center, and sample their cookies and cookie dough.

Some food trucks park at the Outlets, too, including the popular Tortas Gigantas.

Huckleberries coming in May

If case you wonder what a chain does with Louisiana food – and standard breakfast and lunch specialties – the Huckleberries that’s replacing Denny’s in the Best Western Plus Inn at Soscol and Imola plans to open in May.

Ace & Vine elevates menu

Ace & Vine card club and restaurant has changed its menu from pan-Asian American comfort food to wine country cuisine at higher prices.

It’s also reduced its happy hour menu.

Ace & Vine, 505 Lincoln Ave., 707-699-2281, aceandvine.com.

iPokeshack pop-up is back

iPokeshack is back offering poke and new poke bowls every Friday evening. It will soon be at the Napa Farmers Market, too.

1758 Industrial Way, #107, Napa, www.ipokeshack.com, 707-815-0125

Joel Gott takes over That Pizza Place in St. Helena

The St. Helena Star reports that Joel Gott has bought the former That Pizza Place on Spring Street behind his Station take-out market and near Gott’s Refresher.

He hopes to start serving pizza and salad in late April or early May with a focus on ordering online.

Grand opening at Winston’s

Though it’s been open a few months, Winston’s Bakery & Cafe is having a grand opening on Sunday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winston’s, 1517 Third St., Napa, winstonsnapa.com.

A word of warning

Sunday, May 8, is Mother’s Day. If you want to eat out, don’t wait to make a reservation. It’s always a busy day.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.