Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Catching up on bites of news

Let’s catch up with some bites of news from Napa Valley.

First, the big news: Loveski Jew-ish deli did finally open in the Oxbow Public Market and it has long lines to order food.

North Block serving brunch

North Block Restaurant in Yountville now serves brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

6757 Washington St, Yountville, www.northblockhotel.com, 707-944-8080

Compline adds Wednesday dinners

Compline is the latest to restoring some of the service days it trimmed due to Covid. It has resumed Wednesday dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m. but not lunch that day.

It serves dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday, but remains closed on Tuesday.

In addition to being a restaurant, Compline is a wine retailer and sells interesting wines, many at attractive prices. If you like surprises, they’ve started a new wine club subscription service, too.

Compline Wine, 1300 First St., #312, Napa, www.complinewine.com, 707-492-8150

Happy hour at Hal Yamashita

Enjoy $10 sushi and sake except for Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 6 p.m.

They’re also offering two yakitori skewers for $10.

Hal Yamashita, 1300 Main St., Napa, www.halnapa.com, 707-699-1864

Ace & Vine extends happy hour

The Deck food service at Ace & Vine card club has extended its happy hour to 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A glass of wine is $6, ( bubbly is $7) and well cocktails are $8.

Also, buy any starter and get another of the same or lesser value for free.

They have good deals otherwise, too. An 8 oz. Angus sirloin steak is $12. Of course, we know what they hope you’d do if you visit: Hit the tables.

Ace & Vine, 505 Lincoln Ave, Napa, aceandvine.com, 707-699-2281

Bakery Café by Illy taking spring break

The Bakery Café by Illy at the CIA campus in St. Helena is closed for the students’ spring break until Wednesday, April 27, but then it returns with artisanal coffee and tea, specialty salads and sandwiches, pastries and more.

Ali Yildirim buys Puerto Vallarta restaurant to go Med

Ali Yildirim, who was formerly a partner in Tarla, Napkins and Carpe Diem in Napa, has bought Puerto Vallarta restaurant in Calistoga and intends to convert it to serving Mediterranean food. He will add cocktails as he won a liquor license in last fall’s lottery.

The restaurant at 1350 Lincoln Ave. was operated for more than a quarter-century by members of Calistoga’s Caldera family. It continues to serve Mexican food for now; he expects to change the menu around May.

Food trucks in Napa Valley

How many food trucks are there in Napa Valley? After some research, I came up with 34 that have fairly regular locations. There are more that only appear by arrangement events.

About a dozen park between Lincoln and the train tracks on Soscol much of the time.

About a dozen park between Lincoln and the train tracks on Soscol much of the time.

