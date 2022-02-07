Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Dinner at Los Agaves

Some friends and I got a chance to check out the food at the new Los Agaves Mexican restaurant in the Riverfront complex on Wednesday night. I had actually tried for Friday, but they were booked at any time that anyone but Barry Martin, who gets to work at 6 a.m., would want to eat.

I had a Pacífico beer, but they have other Mexican brews, all in a bottle, but they obviously specialize in their own Margaritas and other cocktails. One person in our party had the Margarita and enjoyed it thoroughly.

The cocktails are mostly about $13 so I was intrigued by one that costs $32 though not enough to order it.

You can also get a pitcher of Margaritas, though none of the Margaritas on the menu that night were the traditional variety but featured cucumber, guava or pineapple.

We had tasty guacamole and chips then skipped the tempting appetizers for fear we’d have too much to eat. That was wise as the portions were large.

Appetizers include tacos dorados for $14, two sopes for $12, quesabirrias for $15, queso fundido for $12, ceviche verde for $18, octopus and shrimp cocktail for $20 and salads for $13.

Main courses include fish of the day, skirt steak alambre for $20, enchiladas verdes for $20 and enchiladas en mode for $20. Two shrimp or asada tacos with house-made tortillas are $17 with pastor or veggies $16.

The tacos came with rice and flavorful black beans. My asada was just slightly spicy, and my friends liked their shrimp tacos and enchiladas.

Kids’ plates are $8.

Much of the foods seems to be that that made their food truck popular, but with nicer presentations, of course.

There aren’t many choices for vegetarians.

Though busy, servers were excellent and attentive, perhaps reflecting the restaurant's recent birth.

The long bar is already popular and they have an outside seating area, too.

Los Agaves, 660 Main St., Napa, losagavesnapa.com, 707-266-1267. Do make a reservation if you want to try it out – unless it’s 5 o’clock.

Waterfront Seafood Grill likely to open next week

Just feet away from Los Agaves in the Riverfront complex, the Waterfront Seafood Grill might is set to open informally, possibly next week, and should be open officially soon.

It will initially be open for dinner every night, and they expect to add lunch as things warm up about mid-March.

Seating is a little tight inside, but they have an expansive and inviting patio overlooking the Napa River.

They’ve installed a bar inside along the outside wall opposite the existing one, which is primarily for eating. Then to make the outdoor patio even better, they’ve installed an opening behind the new bar for an outside bar.

The patio is mostly shaded in the late afternoon, so it will be a great place overlooking the city boat dock to watch the river flow, have a glass of Napa wine and eat some fish, though probably not caught in the Napa River.

The owner is Matt Cordeiro of Cordeiro’s Steakhouse on Monticello Road, which is popular with guests and members of nearby Silverado Resort. The manager is Phil Marshall and assistant manager is Jake Alexander, both formerly with the Napa Valley Register, so say we sent you if you stop by.

Waterfront Seafood Grill, 720 Main St., Napa, www.thewaterfrontseafoodgrill.com

Paul Franson is author of "The NapaLife Insider's Guide to Napa Valley: 10th Anniversary Edition." He publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com or visit www.napalife.com.