Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Huckleberry’s is open

Huckleberry’s coffee shop and restaurant is open in the old Denny’s spot at Soscol and Imola avenues in Napa. It serves breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The small chain says that it specializes in Southern cooking with a California twist, including dishes inspired by favorites from New Orleans.

The menus online don’t include prices but do include calories:

-- “Mardi Gras” beignets on cream filling with huckleberry, strawberry and peach topping dusted with powdered sugar. 1,034 calories (In New Orleans, beignets are served with powdered sugar. Period. And they’re everyday fare, not just for Mardi Gras.)

-- Fried green tomatoes with spicy ranch dressing, 778 calories

-- Chicken and waffles (with eggs), 1,140 calories (a dish invented in Brooklyn apparently; I never met a southerner who had it in his youth)

-- Chicken-fried steak, 1,196 calories; Texas version of wiener schnitzel created by Germans who couldn’t find veal

-- “Benedicts” but not classic style; around 1,000 calories

-- Fried catfish, 1,556 calories

-- Shrimp Po’ Boy, 1,342 calories

Huckleberry's Breakfast and Lunch, 1000 Imola Ave., Napa, www.huckleberrys.com, 707-666-2537

Big Ranch farmstead and nursery closing

Mark and Teresa Haberger are closing their Big Ranch Farms farmstand and nursery just north of Trancas Street to try out retirement.

They used to be at the farmers’ market but restricted their business to their own farmstead a few years ago.

They will have a final blowout sale this weekend, from Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12.

2046 Big Ranch Road, Napa, www.bigranchfarms.com

A Filipino food truck

Cooked by Gio (CBG) is a family-owned catering business in American Canyon with a food truck that often parks at 1700 Soscol Ave.

It was started in 2020 by Gio Ivan, who moved to his family’s home in the Philippines in 1999 to soak up the culture. He fell in love with street food and learned to cook from his Filipina mother.

Among his offerings are rice plates with pork sisig, tofu sisig leehan, kawali chicken and barbecue plus snacks of Mom's mini tarts, pan de menudo, lumpia, garlic mani and ice candy.

His website is www.cookedbygio.com.

You can also find Filipino food at Crave Café and at street fairs in American Canyon, which has a large Filipino-American population.

Kitchen Door opens Thursday

It’s been more than a year since it closed at the Oxbow Public Market, but the Kitchen Door restaurant will open in its new spot at First Street Napa on Thursday.

Chef Todd Humphries’ casual eclectic menu includes global foods like banh mi ($18.50) as well as pizzas/flatbreads, appetizers and comfort food like a cheeseburger ($18.95), chicken dinner ($26.75), Korean-style ribs ($33) and New York strip steak ($45). It offers a children’s menu, and gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

It has indoor and outside seating and a full bar program.

It’s open Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sunday to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday.

Kitchen Door, 1300 First St., Suite 272, Napa; www.KitchenDoorNapa.com

Frog's Leap’s Peach Festival

After a two-year hiatus, Frog's Leap Winery’s Peach Festival will be back on Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 4 p.m.

PeachFest is the winery’s celebration of summer, done up country fair-style.

At Frog's Leap, peaches are the second largest crop behind grapes.

Celebrate the peach harvest with live music, food trucks, library wine tasting with John Williams, freshly picked peaches, hayrides, marionette theater, owl encounter, kid-friendly fun, handmade gelato and good vibes.

Tickets are $135, $25 for those under 21. Admission for kids 3 and under is free.

Frog's Leap Winery, 8815 Conn Creek Road, Rutherford, www.frogsleap.com, 707-963-4704

Father's Day at Truss

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley in Calistoga will kick off summer season -- and celebrate Father's Day -- with a weekend of al fresco dining and barbecuing on June 18 and 19.

It features Jack Arnold, a Big Green Egg barbecue specialist and pitmaster, who will be providing demonstrations and collaborating on a special menu with the culinary team at TRUSS Restaurant + Bar.

The menu, served family-style, includes sausages and pretzels, grilled vegetable salad, Wagyu beef, lobster mac n’ cheese, pork ribs, corn on the cob, summer squash, curry cole slaw, and jalapeño corn bread. Desserts include summer-fresh glazed and grilled peaches and strawberry shortcake.

Frank Family Vineyards and Elusa Winery, which is on the Four Seasons property, will be pouring a selection of their wines.

Tickets are $125 per person or $55 per person 12 and under. Seatings may be reserved between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. via OpenTable or by calling 707-709-2100.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. See www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com. Paul joins Barry Martin for Wine Country Live on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. on KVYN 99.3 FM or www.kvyn.com to talk about what’s happening in food and wine in Napa Valley