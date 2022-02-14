Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: John Legend and Jean-Charles Boisset to open LVE Lounge

Boisset Collection will open LVE Lounge, a tasting room for singer John Legend’s LVE brand of wines produced with vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, in First Street Napa. It is expected to open this summer in the space opposite Kitchen Door and Compline now covered by salmon-covered panels.

LVE stands for Legend Vineyard Exclusive. The wines were introduced in 2015.

John Roger Stephens, known professionally as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter and producer. He is the first Black man to have won all four of the major American entertainment awards, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT).

Robert Craig Winery tasting room moves downtown

It’s almost a full-time job to track all the comings and goings of tasting rooms in Napa Valley, but Robert Craig Winery tasting room is now at 1553 Second St. in downtown Napa.

That’s across from where the Napa Valley Register used to be (and where Bookmine will be soon). It’s much easier to find than its former location by the Napa River.

Tannery Bend Brewing to open brewery and taproom

Tannery Bend Brewing Company closed its taproom on Soscol when COVID-19 hit, and it’s now left that spot. The sign is even painted over.

It will open a production brewery on Action Avenue down the street from St. Clair Brown Winery and Brewery. They’ll pour from a tent there during the Napa Beer Mile on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Co-owner Matt Cromwell said that the brewery will have a small tasting area open in early spring.

Meanwhile, the brewery has opened a taproom in Oakland on Telegraph Avenue.

The exciting news, however, is that Tannery Bend Brewing will open a restaurant with a large indoor-outdoor beer garden with space for live music in the renovated West End building on First Street in Napa where Exertec used to be.

It should open this fall.

Openings

Everyone asks me when “x” will open. The dates constantly slip, however. Here are some of the latest dates I’ve heard:

Chateau Buena Vista should open at the end of February in First Street Napa.

Osha Thai plans to open in early March in the former Mango on Main space in Napa.

Loveski could open in late spring in the Oxbow Public Market.

C Casa Cantina will be opening in the spring.

Moro’s date depends on C Casa’s move into the old Kitchen Door space, of course. It looks like it will be the summer.

Kitchen Door will open “in the spring.”

Slanted Door isn’t talking but I hear summer.

Crisp Kitchen & Juice delivering to Napa

Annette Shafeer’s Crisp Kitchen & Juice from St. Helena is now delivering to Napa. The delivery is to the location of the Farmers Market, 1100 West St., on Wednesday through Friday.

They also have a booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday where you can pick up orders. They have products to buy at the market, too.

Order at www.crispkitchenandjuice.com or 707-738-6500.

You can also visit their location at 1111 Main St. in St Helena.

iPOKEshack is back

After a hiatus perhaps encouraged by what seemed to be the decline of Covid before Omicron hit, iPOKEshack takeout is operating again from its ghost kitchen near Lucky Penny.

They’ve added items and kept some favorites focused on poke and Hawaiian soup kits, with more to be added. They will soon be selling dim sum at night.

1758 Industrial Way, #107, Napa, www.ipokeshack.com, 707-815-0125

Yountville Locals & Industry Day on Monday

Yountville has moved its Locals Day from Thursday to Monday and making it Locals & Industry Day.

Every Monday, participating restaurants, wine tasting, shopping, spas and resorts offer deals and discounts. Special offers listed are updated quarterly.

Here are the specials at restaurants in Yountville.(Many tasting rooms, stores and other businesses are offering specials, too. See them at yountville.com.)

Check with individual businesses to confirm offerings. Reservations are encouraged.

And they consider anyone in the town limits on Monday to be a local.

• Ad Hoc: complimentary corkage fee

• Bouchon Bakery: complimentary croissant with coffee purchase, 7 to 9 a.m.

• Bouchon Bistro: complimentary corkage fee

• Hotel Villagio Lobby Bar: $10 seasonal cocktail or $10 glass of house wine

• Lucy Restaurant: free guacamole and chips with the purchase of two entrees

• Lucy Bar: complimentary bar bite with the purchase of two cocktails

• North Block Restaurant: a pizza and beer for $25 (for a pizza priced under $25 and a beer priced under $13)

