Paul Franson,Taste of the Valley: News bites from Napa

Stanly Ranch — including restaurants — opens to the public

Auberge’s Stanly Ranch Resort has opened with two eating places for the public, the fancy Bear restaurant and informal Gavel café.

Bear isn’t a place you’d go for a cheap family dinner, of course, but I’m sure it’s very good. You can check the menu online.

Gavel serves coffee drinks and offers grab-and-go food. The resort says it envisions it a gathering place for the community. That might be welcome considering the lack of public facilities in Carneros.

It’s open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday until 8:30 p.m.

A third eatery, Basin Bar by the pool, is for guests of the resort only, though you can buy a day pass that includes it and the spa.

And if you’re bored with all the old places, Stanly Ranch also has numerous places for events, including the 4,700 sq.-ft. Glasshouse Barn that can accommodate 300 people.

Because it’s in the city of Napa, not in the unincorporated county, the resort can host weddings, and already has booked many.

The resort is surrounded by vineyards and more are being planted.

Eventually a winery will rise on the grounds, making it like the Four Seasons in Calistoga, unique in combining wineries and lodging, which is also prohibited outside the cities.

INFO: Stanly Ranch, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa; aubergeresorts.com; 866-421-5122

Cream ice cream closed

After a nice dinner at The Forge the other night, we walked a few steps to get some ice cream at Cream on the other side of NapaSport in the Gasser Center, but we found that it has closed permanently.

I’m not too surprised as we noticed many shortages on recent trips before the store gave up. The Napa store is still on the web site.

But as a result, I found out from my granddaughter Annika that you don’t need to defrost brownies to eat them. They’re very good still frozen.

Ray Ray’s Tacos coming to St. Helena

Ray Ray’s Tacos is coming to the Cornerstone Building in downtown St. Helena where Legit Provisions was until recently. Armadillo Mexican Restaurant long occupied that spot.

Ray Ray’s has been at St. Helena Farmers Market, operating from various commercial kitchens.

Legit is moving to Napa but hasn’t told us where so far.

INFO: 1304 Main St., St. Helena; rayrays.com

OLE Health community celebration for its 50th anniversary

Community festivals are back, including two coming up at Copia. I think we’re all delighted to see them return.

OLE Health will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the OLE Health Family Fiesta on Sunday, May 15, from 3-6 p.m. at the CIA at Copia.

The fiesta is part of Salud, a full weekend of events celebrating its golden anniversary.

The family fiesta will feature music, games, food pairings including tacos and tequila, burgers and brews, pizza and pinots and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets for the Family Fiesta are $75 per person at olehealth.org/salud. Children under 12 attend free if they are with a paid adult.

INFO: CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa

L’chaim Napa Valley – The Jewish Food & Wine Festival

The inaugural Jewish Food and Wine Festival with wine from more than 15 Jewish vintners, four craft beers, more than 20 Jewish foods, entertainment, music and dancing comes to the CIA at Copia in Napa on Aug. 7 from 4-8 p.m.

Try Jewish foods from bagels to brisket, latke to rugelach, kabobs to hummus — over 20 foods representing Ashkenazi, Sephardic and Mizrahi cuisines.

Admission is $25 to $90 at cbsnapa.org.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. See www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com. During May you can catch Paul on Tony Kilgallin’s show, "Wining and Dining in Napa Valley" on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. on Napa Valley TV. Paul also joins Barry Martin for Wine Country Live on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. on KVYN 99.3 FM or www.kvyn.com to talk about what’s happening in food and wine in Napa Valley.