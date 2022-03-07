Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Osha Thai Restaurant is open

Osha Thai Restaurant, one of the most keenly anticipated new restaurants recently in Napa Valley, held a soft opening on Friday in the space that formerly held Mango on Main in Napa.

The restaurant is the fourth from chef Lalita Souksamlane, who started with a noodle shop in San Francisco in 1996. It has become one of the most popular Thai places there.

She has many fans here, too.

Her Napa restaurant highlights favorites in San Francisco, but adds new dishes just in Napa for an "East Meets West" dining experience. It décor is modern Thai.

Souksamlane also owns Bann, a Thai inn in the former Oak Knoll Inn north of Napa.

Paul Vacharapong is the general manager of both the restaurant and inn.

You can make reservations (good luck!) at www.oshathai.com/napa. Follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram, too.

It’s at 1142 Main St., Napa, ‭707-253-8880 ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Brunch in Napa Valley

Visit Napa Valley isn’t just for tourists. They just posted their opinion of the best brunch places in the valley.

Here’s the list but you can get more details at www.visitnapavalley.com.

Napa

• Boon Fly Café

• Grace’s Table

• Napa General Store

• La Cheve Bakery & Brews

• Southside Cafe

Yountville/Rutherford

• Ad Hoc + Addendum (plus Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery)

• The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil

• Brix Restaurant & Gardens

St. Helena

• The Charter Oak

• Farmstead Restaurant

• Model Bakery

Calistoga

• Evangeline

• Sam’s Social Club

• Solbar at Solage

If you have other favorites to add, let me know (paul@paulfranson.com).

Happy hour returns to Market – and the valley

Between COVID-19 closures, more days closed and scarce staff, many restaurants have quietly abandoned happy hours, but some are bringing them back.

Happy hour at Market in St. Helena is back Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. starting March 8.

Another good deal is a pizza and beer for $15 per person on Tuesday at Live Fire at the Oxbow Public Market.

You can also visit happyhournapa.com, which displays a summary of information and even tells you when they last confirmed the data.

A new pink food truck in town

There are about 35 food trucks in the valley holding regular hours at usual places, but the new one is hard to miss: It’s Pepto-Bismol pink.

Loncheria Fusion Kitchen is new from Juan Lezema and his dad, Felipe, who has 30-plus years of experience in restaurants in the Napa Valley, including as sous chef on the Wine Train for more than 10 years.

They’ve been parking on Soscol Avenue in front of the PG&E offices.

Check the menu at www.facebook.com/LoncheriaFusionKitchen, 707-977-0301

Calistoga Wine and Culinary Experience at Four Seasons Resort

The Calistoga Wine Growers Association will present the Calistoga Wine and Culinary Experience at the Four Seasons in Calistoga on March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

It includes wine, food from local restaurants, and live entertainment.

Tickets are $235 via www.calistogawinegrowers.com.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences, 400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga

Chardonnay Classic at The Meritage Resort

The Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort is bringing back the Chardonnay Classic weekend for its second year May 20-22.

The Chardonnay Classic joins winemakers, industry experts, and wine lovers to learn about and enjoy the “Winemaker’s Grape” from still to sparkling, crisp to oaky, and everything in between.

And yes, they will also include red wines and other white wines.

Find the schedule at www.meritagecollection.com.

Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa

Cakebread Chardonnay Day

If a whole weekend of Chardonnay is too much, Cakebread Cellars hosts its second annual Chardonnay Day on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Cakebread Cellars, 8300 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford. www.cakebread.com.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@paulfranson.com.