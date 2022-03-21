Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Will Gran Electrica reopen?

Many people are asking whether Gran Eléctrica, which has been on a winter break since December, will reopen. Probably not.

The co-owner/chef Tamer Hamawi says they’re revaluating their concept due to all the challenges restaurants face.

His wife, Blaire Scheibal, said in an email, “Unfortunately things are not back to normal as far as operating a restaurant goes. We are still in the midst of severe staffing shortages and have decided to take an extended winter break through March. As of now, we’re not sure when we will reopen but you can look to www.granelectrica.com for future updates. And yes, the building has been for sale for a few years now.”

They also have a restaurant in Brooklyn.

Morimoto Asia is coming to Napa

Chef Masaharu Morimoto has finally confirmed the rumor that they’re bringing a Morimoto Asia restaurant to Napa. It rated one line in an emailed newsletter.

The new restaurant will be in the large space in the north end of the Riverfront that once housed Basalt — and ironically just a block away from the closed Asia Café.

This is in addition to the Japanese Morimoto in the other half of the Riverfront.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto has Morimoto Asia restaurants in Hawaii and at Disney World near Orlando. They serve Pan-Asian dishes from Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisines with a few from other places like Thailand.

It includes fusion dishes from other Morimoto restaurants like hamachi tacos, pizza tuna, surf & turf sushi rolls and roasted duck Caesar plus popular dishes like mapo tofu, pad Thai and many dishes that includeA5 Wagyu beef with prices up to $150 for a strip steak.

You can check out the menu from Waikiki at morimotoasiawaikiki.com.

There’s no word yet on when it will open.

The Model Bakery launches its own coffee

The Model Bakery has launched its own proprietary blend of coffee beans custom roasted by Seattle-based coffee company, Caffe Vita. It's a combination of medium and dark-roasted coffees with aromas of toasted hazelnut, vanilla and cocoa. The blend is medium-bodied with moderate acidity which offers a smooth, buttery finish.

They are serving their new coffee at all three Napa Valley locations in St. Helena, Napa and Yountville. Bagged beans are also for sale.

For more information on the Model Bakery, visit themodelbakery.com.

Clif Family’s Street Food Napa Valley

Each Wednesday during the summer, the food truck and kitchen at Clif Family Winery in St. Helena serve street food from around the world, each week picking a different location.

This week, for example, it’s serving Japanese street food — yakitori, maitake tempura and spicy tuna maki.

This week they’re also hosting a Clif Family Winery hosts a volunteer rally with local Napa Valley non-profit organizations that have volunteer opportunities available from 4 to 7 p.m.

Get more information at www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com, 707-301-7188, or at the truck

Clif Family Tasting Room, 709 Main St., St. Helena

Comedy paired with food

Cooking with Comedians pairs chef Bryan Gardener of The Meritage Resort and Spa with comedians Krista Fatka and David Roth on Saturday, March 26, at 6 p.m. A glass of wine or beer is included with your dinner. Napa Valley wine and local beer will be for sale.

Tickets are $130 at www.meritagecollection.com.

The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa

Calistoga Wine and Culinary Experience at Four Seasons Resort

If you want an excuse to check out the new Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga, the Calistoga Wine Growers Association present the Calistoga Wine and Culinary Experience there on Saturday, March 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.

It includes wine, food from local restaurants and live entertainment. Along with about 35 wineries, four restaurants including the resort’s own Truss Restaurant + Bar will serve snacks.

Tickets are $235 at www.calistogawinegrowers.com. Four Seasons Resort and Residences, 400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga.

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.