Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley: Winston's opens in Napa

Winston’s Café opens for take-out
Winston’s Café in the former ABC location is now open for to-go coffee and baked goods including Paulie’s bagels. They promise that the café will open soon.
Winston’s Café and Bakery, 1517 Third St., Napa
Huckleberry’s taking over Denny’s space
The Denny’s in the Best Western Plus Inn at Imola and Soscol Avenues recently closed, and now Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch is taking over the space.
Huckleberry’s is a medium-sized chain based in San Luis Obispo that promotes “Southern cooking with a California spin.” It has about 20 locations and plans to open about 10 more this year. The closest Huckleberry’s are in Benicia and Fairfield.
The restaurants are open only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with specials such as “Mardi Gras Beignets, Chicken & Waffles, Skillet Hotties, and Signature Omelets. For lunch, try Fried Green Tomatoes, Creole Style Louisiana Catfish, N’awlins Sandwiches, and soups.
Being from the South and having lived in New Orleans, I’ll check out its authenticity with interest.
Waterfront Seafood Grill open
Yes, the Waterfront Seafood Grill did open last Monday in the Riverfront complex. All the initial reports are enthusiastic. Just try making a reservation.
Waterfront Seafood Grill, 720 Main St., Napa, www.thewaterfrontseafoodgrill.com. 707-699-2452
More public tables at the Oxbow Public Market
As the popular river deck at the Oxbow Public Market gets increasingly commandeered by Hog Island Oyster Company and the upcoming C Casa Cantina, fewer spaces are available for those who want to bring meals from various vendors to eat.
In response, the Oxbow has added new tables by the riverwalk next to the deck and plans stairs for easier access. It’s pretty challenging right now.
Coffee bar perks and happy hour at Charlie Palmer Steak
Charlie Palmer Steak Coffee Bar has introduced a morning loyalty program featuring Ohm Coffee Roasters. For every 10 specialty coffees ordered, breakfast is on them.
You can also enjoy happy hour in the Bar + Lounge from Thursday to Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. They have some other specials, too, notably $2 oysters on Monday, $1 Frankie’s Hot Wings on Thursday, and Friday night fries.
Charlie Palmer Steak, Archer Hotel, 1260 First St., Napa
Happy hours on the Deck
The Deck restaurant at Ave & Vine card club offers a large assortment of appetizers for two-for-one on Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Many are Asian-inspired but others are traditional pub food. During happy hour, they also have glasses of sparkling wine for $6, white wine for $6 and red wine for $7 plus draft beer for $5 and well cocktails for $8.
Ace & Vine, 505 Lincoln Ave., Napa, www.aceandvine.com, 707-699-2281
Happy hour at The Saint
The Saint in St. Helena has happy hour on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. with $8 glasses of wine and $5 beers. It has music on Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena, www.thesaintnapavalley.com, 707-302 5130
Classes coming up at Silverado Cooking School
Silverado Cooking School has resumed its classes after a long break during the pandemic. Learn more at silveradocookingschool.com.
Silverado Cooking School, 1552 Silverado Trail, Napa
Food classes for enthusiasts at NVC Upper Valley Campus
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena is also continuing its in-person classes in food and wine classes for enthusiasts. Here are some coming up:
• Thai Cooking with Sunshine, Saturday, Feb. 26, taught by Ranida Sunshine Thammarin.
• More Thai Cooking with Sunshine, Saturday, March 5.
• Italian Sauces & Pastas Seven Days of the Week taught by Greg Miraglia, Saturday, March 12
• Breakfast Pastries with Sweetie Pies taught by Toni Chiapetta, Saturday, March 19
Find details at napavalleycookingschool.org or call 707-302-2452
Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena,
Wine and cheese classes with Janet Fletcher
If you want to learn more about cheese (and taste it), local cheese expert Janet Fletcher is offering you lots of opportunities.
She will lead wine and cheese pairings at the Napa Valley Wine Academy dedicated to white wines and red wines on Wednesday, March 16, and Wednesday, April 6.
Napa Valley Wine Academy, 2501 Oak St., Napa
She will also resume her popular tasting series with nine classes surveying the world of fine cheese on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. monthly from March through November at Southside at South Napa Century Center.
Get details and register at www.janetfletcher.com or 707-637-3299.
Southside Café, South Napa Century Center, 135 Gasser Dr., Napa
Cakebread Chardonnay Day
Cakebread Cellars will host its second annual Chardonnay Day celebration on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sip, stroll and enjoy wine and food pairings (red wine, too) from winery chefs.
The celebration will include live entertainment and appearances from the winemaking and viticulture leadership team. Tickets are limited to 300 guests at the home ranch in Rutherford.
They’re offering a $50 discount until Feb. 28. See www.cakebread.com.
Cakebread Cellars, 8300 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford
Hall Cabernet Cookoff
The Hall Cabernet Cookoff has become one of the most popular charity wine and food celebrations in the valley. It’s held at Hall St. Helena on Saturday, April 30.
It hosts chef teams creating dishes that pair with a Hall Cabernet Sauvignon to benefit a charity of their choice. A panel of celebrity judges and hundreds of food and wine lovers vote for the best pairings.
This event sells out each year. Buy tickets at www.hallwines.com.
Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.