Purslane: The superfood in your backyard

Like many non-gardening Americans, purslane first hit my radar when it showed up in my salad at a fancy farm-to-table restaurant. I had no idea that this meticulously tweezed bit of succulent was actually one of the most nutritious plants out there – or that people have been eating it for thousands of years in the areas it originated (the Middle East and desert areas of India). I also had no idea that most Americans with gardens consider it an invasive weed, and throw it straight into the green bin.
If you’re one of those people, let me try to convince you to stop. (Or at least, to call me before you throw it in your bin.) Purslane, a.k.a. Portulaca oleracea, is a ground-hugging succulent annual that proliferates quickly, yes, but that also helps lock in the moisture content in your soil for the other plants to enjoy.
Purslane is also packed with antioxidants like vitamins A and C, alpha-tocopherol, beta-carotene, and glutathione, and has more than four times as many omega-3 fatty acids than even the almighty kale. Just as importantly – if not more, really – it’s a tasty little number.
Purslane’s flavor combines a bit of earthy greens with a bright burst of lemon. It’s perfect for punctuating a tomato or cucumber salad, rounding out a sabzi khordan herb plate, topping a piece of tender fish, and garnishing tacos – thanks also to its unique texture.
The edible stems bring a crisp little snap (and most of the lemon flavor), and the thin green leaves burst into a slightly okra-like succulence. For some folks, though, that texture is a deal-breaker. I get it. I don’t love a big weedy tangle of purslane, either, no matter how good it is for me. But there is an easy way to make purslane’s gooey texture work for you: pesto.
Pesto is the role purslane has been waiting for its whole life. That strange succulent goo enriches the texture of the sauce, and helps emulsify the olive oil with the other ingredients into a smooth, luxurious mouthfeel. The bright acid and natural lemon flavor in the stems also give it a jump start on the pesto seasoning. If you use a lot of purslane stems, you may not even need to add lemon juice.
I love this bright-green, nutrient-dense pesto on crostini, crackers, sandwiches, as dressing for cold pasta salads (add a bit of pasta cooking water to thin it out), by the spoonful, or just as a condiment for whatever just came off the grill.
It’s especially brilliant with seafood, but I haven’t found a bad use for it yet. As an added bonus for Napa Valley, the tannic walnuts and fresh mint in this recipe make it a fantastic partner for Cabernet Sauvignon (and most red wines). Use it to Cab-ify proteins you wouldn’t ordinarily pair with red wine, and enjoy.
Purslane Pesto
Yield: 1⅓ cups
2 cups packed fresh purslane, roots removed
1½ cups packed fresh mint leaves
½ cup walnuts
1 large garlic clove
1 pinch coarse salt
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1-2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
Remove any roots or thick-skinned stems from the purslane, and wash the sprigs in a large bowl of cold water. Lift the sprigs out of the bowl to a fine-mesh colander, so dirt or sand remains behind. Rinse out the bowl and repeat with fresh water. (This plant is good at hiding things in its leaves.) Drain the clean purslane and place it in the food processor along with the mint leaves and walnuts. Using the side of a chef’s knife or a mortar and pestle, mash the clove of garlic with the pinch of coarse salt until it becomes a smooth paste.
Add this to the processor along with the crushed red pepper flakes and a big pinch of salt and pepper, and puree everything together. Scrape down the sides, then pour in the olive oil with the motor running. Scrape down the sides again and process until smooth. Season to taste with the lemon juice, additional seasoning, and pepper flakes (if desired).
Keeps well tightly covered in the fridge for 7-10 days.
Deirdre Bourdet is a food and wine wordsmith, recipe developer and author of the Hedonism Eats cookbook series. For more, visit hedonism-eats.com.
