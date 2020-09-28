Purslane: The superfood in your backyard

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many non-gardening Americans, purslane first hit my radar when it showed up in my salad at a fancy farm-to-table restaurant. I had no idea that this meticulously tweezed bit of succulent was actually one of the most nutritious plants out there – or that people have been eating it for thousands of years in the areas it originated (the Middle East and desert areas of India). I also had no idea that most Americans with gardens consider it an invasive weed, and throw it straight into the green bin.

If you’re one of those people, let me try to convince you to stop. (Or at least, to call me before you throw it in your bin.) Purslane, a.k.a. Portulaca oleracea, is a ground-hugging succulent annual that proliferates quickly, yes, but that also helps lock in the moisture content in your soil for the other plants to enjoy.

Purslane is also packed with antioxidants like vitamins A and C, alpha-tocopherol, beta-carotene, and glutathione, and has more than four times as many omega-3 fatty acids than even the almighty kale. Just as importantly – if not more, really – it’s a tasty little number.