Summertime food adventures at the Napa Farmers Market

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong famously sang “Summertime and the livin’ is easy.” When I think about incorporating delicious, nutritious and seasonal fruits and vegetables into my family’s diet, I have to agree.

Summer is an excellent season to discover new tastes and revisit favorite produce. Our favorite place for summertime food adventures is the Napa Farmers Market.

My family is not the only one heading to the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesday and Saturday mornings. The market has become a community focal point with 145,233 customer visits last year, an 80% increase from 2020. What’s more, 80% of people visiting the Napa Farmers Market live in Napa County, making the market a true space to build local community around food.

Many of our local community members visiting the Napa Farmers Market are families receiving food assistance and using the market’s CalFresh Market Match program, which doubles food assistance benefits to purchase fruits and vegetables. Demand for food assistance is nearly four times the pre-pandemic rate and the Napa Farmers Market plays a vital role in supporting local families to access high-quality, nutritious fruits and vegetables. In 2021, the Napa Farmers Market served 551 families with a total of $119,676 in food assistance funding being spent at the market.

Launched in 2012 with just $500, the Napa Farmers Market since matched over $178,000 in CalFresh (formerly known as “food stamps”) benefits over the last 10 years.

Recently we saw demand for the program increase in terms of both dollars and the number of households served. In 2021, we matched over $53,000 in CalFresh dollars, which is a 43% increase compared to 2020. We served 428 CalFresh households, a 44% increase. Based on our estimates, we anticipate matching over $72,000 this year, but we need your help and support.

This month we’re kicking off our annual Friends of the Market fundraising campaign to sustain market operations, expand food assistance programs, and explore new and exciting opportunities to further our nonprofit mission of increasing equitable access to local food. With your support, the Napa Farmers Market can continue building community around local food. Please help us reach our $35,000 goal by donating before Aug. 9 at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

Our community will be enjoying a variety of seasonal stone fruits this season. Plums are July’s harvest of the month fruit and a favorite in my home! While stone fruit can be easily enjoyed as-is, I enjoy experimenting with ways to incorporate these summertime treats into our meals and favorite recipes. The Napa Farmers Market allows us to explore heirloom varieties of plums during our summer eating adventures.

When the weather feels too warm for preparing a hot meal, my family enjoys incorporating plums into a summer salad with cherry tomatoes and wholesome quinoa. My recipe for Plum Summer Salad is a delicious summertime dish that children can help prepare. Have your child support the cooking process by gathering, measuring and mixing ingredients to prepare this dish as a family.

You can pick up the ingredients you need for this recipe, including seasonal plums and fresh greens, at the Napa Farmers Market Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Plum Summer Salad

Serves 3-4

1 cup quinoa, cooked and cooled

4 plums

4 cups of your favorite greens (arugula, spinach, etc.)

2 cups grape tomatoes

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Slice the cherry tomatoes and plums into quarters.

Wash and chop (optional) your favorite greens. We enjoy using a mix of baby spinach and arugula for this recipe.

Combine tomatoes, plums, greens and quinoa in a large bowl. Toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.