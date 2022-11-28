Taste of Napa Valley: Mothers Tacos opening in January

Ben Koenig, owner of Heritage Eats, The Best Food Truck Ever and Napa Valley Lobster Company, told the Register he plans to open a taqueria in Napa in early January. "The concept is called Mothers, and it will be an authentic CDMX (Mexico City) style taqueria," he said. "We've taken over the old Pizza Hut take-out location next to Yak & Yeti on Jefferson Street."

In the meantime, he'll be gearing up for the opening by serving tacos on Tuesday at Heritage Eats at Bel Aire Plaza.

Southside is leaving Yountville

After five years in Yountville, Southside has lost its lease for that location. Its last day is Dec. 11. In addition to supporting the Robinsons until Southside Yountville closes, fans can continue to dine at the two Napa locations, Southside Carneros, 2770 Old Sonoma Road and at Southside Century, 135 Gasser Drive.

Bardessono's Latke Throw Down

Yountville -- The second annual Latke Throw Down, presented by Bardessono Hotel & Spa, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center at 6516 Washington St,

The 2022 "(Semi) Serious Latke Making Competitors" are:

-- Jim Leiken, executive chef at Bardesson

-- Shane Soldinger from Silver Trident

-- Paul Brown, partner, chef and baker at Paulie's Bagels and Winston's Café

-- Itamar Abramovitch, Blossom Catering Company

Judges for the 2022 competition are Stacey Bressler, Bressler Vineyards, Rabbi Niles Goldstein from Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, community member Ada Press and chef Christopher Kostow from Loveski Deli.

Judd Finkelstein will emcee of the event as guests are invited to observe and taste the latke creations.

Tickets are $10, with proceeds benefiting Parents CAN a non-profit organization developed to meet the needs of families of children with special needs in Napa County.

Reservations are encouraged and can be confirmed by emailing events@bardessono.com. Tickets are then purchased at the door.

Kitchen Door Napa expands to Hawaii

Kitchen Door Napa will expand to Hawaii with a location in Oahu set to open on Feb. 10, 2023. The restaurant will be a dual-dining concept from the trio of Kitchen Door partners, chef Todd Humphries, Maui-born restaurateur Richard Miyashiro, and Tim Seberson.

The three partners have been eyeing the Hawaii market for some time. The nine-acre Wai Kai development is located in Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach on West Oahu.

On the upper Plaza Level is the Plaza Grill, a family-friendly restaurant and bar with a full-service dining room, lanai seating with lagoon views and a private dining room parlor. A spiral staircase connects the Plaza Grill to the the Boardwalk Cafe. Perfect for a quick dine-in or grab-and-go counter-service restaurant with an all-day menu.

Guests can expect f a variety of fresh salads, wood-fired pizzas, Asian-inspired noodles, local seafood, steak, house-made desserts and a craft beverage program of spirits, beer, wine and sake.

“It’s been our long-held dream to establish a location in Hawaii,” said Todd Humphries, chef and co-founder of Kitchen Door Napa. “We aim to honor and celebrate the local culture by creating a beautiful space that brings family and friends together to share a memorable meal.”

Napa Valley College launches a Culinary Academy

In the spring 2023 semester, Napa Valley College will begin offering a new, fast-paced, 18-week intensive program at the Napa Valley Cooking School at Napa Valley College.

Hospitality/Culinary/Tourism Management (HCTM) 250 Advanced Culinary is an 11-credit, comprehensive culinary academy.

The program includes culinary skills, such as knife skills and presentation; development; advanced baking and pastry; restaurant operations, such as costing and catering; global cuisines; and beverages, taught by a diverse panel of culinary professionals.

The program begins Jan. 18 and runs through the end of May with three or four, six-hour instructional days a week, with field trips. Three sections of HCTM-250 will be offered at the Napa and St. Helena campuses.

Prerequisites include safety and sanitation training or HCTM-100; basic culinary production experience or HCTM -110; exposure to baking and pastry basics or HCTM-111; and experience with hors d’oeuvres, canapes, charcuterie and other cold kitchen basics or HCTM-112. C

Credit for industry experience and education can replace prerequisites. Queries should be directed to instructor Elena Sirignano at Elena.Sirignano@napavalley.edu.

“The advanced culinary intensive at NVC is world-centric, geared toward many pathways,” Sirignano said, “including aspiring chefs or baking and pastry cooks, food writers, budding entrepreneurs in food and wine, restaurants or garden-to-table.”

The spring 2023 NVC catalog is available now at napavalley.edu. For more information, visit www.napavalley.edu/.

A new space for foodies

Playte Kitchen has opened a new studi at 1100 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 202A, in Napa. The kitchen workspace includes approximately 500 square feet of rentable space for creating food photos and video content. Key features include a fully equipped kitchen with adjustable studio lighting, lifestyle props, food props, and an assortment of kitchen tools, appliances, crockery, and cutlery, food prep and conference areas as well as free on-site parking

Our team is proud to offer a physical space in the heart of Napa dedicated to foodies hungry to sharpen their cooking skills and culinary professionals looking to take their brand to the next level.”— PLAYTE - PLAYTE Kitchen, a culinary experience company that teaches home cooks how to cook and play in the kitchen

Chefs Matt Dailey, Sandy Sauter, Josh Anderson along with Maryam Ahmed and Jenae Patrick, the team behind Maryam + Company hospitality consulting firm founded Playte Kitchen "to teach the culinary curious how to explore and thrive in the kitchen."

Since 2020, PLAYTE has offered in-person and virtual cooking classes such as “Foodie FUNdamentals,” “Weekend Brunch,” “Mother of Sauces,” and “Tasty Tapas” for home chefs ranging in topic, skill-level and duration.

Playte Kitchen services include virtual cooking classes as well as in-person cooking and tasting classes, Kitchen studio space rental, kitchen and audio visual equipment rental, photo and video production and editing, concept and creative services and recipe development.

All classes and experiences can be booked online through a simple and seamless purchase process. Custom and partnership cooking classes are also available upon request.

For more information, visit www.playtekitchen.com.