Taste of the Valley: A new Napa addition to Michelin

The Michelin Guide has released a sneak peek of the announcements it will make officially in the fall. And it has a new addition for the Napa Valley.

It's Lane 33 at the Napa Bowl on Soscol Avenue, and if the choice of a restaurant in a bowling alley surprises some, it's no surprise here: Food columnist Diane De Filipi was raving about Lane 33 back in 2019.

Since then, however, chef Alex Soto has take over as chef and owner, and the addition of a Mexican menu, is what caught Michelin's attention.

The Mexican menu, served on Wednesday through Sunday, includes dishes like Flautas de Cochinita, Costillas en Chile Verde, Pollo con Mole and Enchiladas de Mole as well as specials, which you can find out about by calling (707) 255-4663.

Michelin's announcement reads, "In the category of bowling alley eats, mole and quesadillas aren't likely to spring to mind, but chef Alex Soto's skillful, flavor-packed Mexican cooking, served Wednesday-Sunday, will change your outlook."

Michelin's preview doesn't specify which award it is bestowing, but both stars and the Bib Gourmand, which designates "friendly establishments that serves good food at moderate prices," are highly coveted.

Soto, who came to Napa from Jalisco, Mexico, has worked in restaurants around the valley and with friends launched Pico Modern Taqueria, to serve "authentic Mexican food with a big Napa Valley twist," according to his Lane 33 website.

He says, “I’ve always found working with food something that I loved to do. I always wanted to share my cultural heritage through food with the people living here in the Napa Valley, to blend both experiences but at the same time taking them to another level.”

Lane 33 is at 494 Soscol Ave., Napa. Find more information at lane33cafe.com.

Also among the 17 new additions for its 2022 guide covering Northern California is Dustin Vallette's new restaurant, the Matheson, which, interestingly, Michelin lists as being in Napa, although it's actually in Healdsburg. It is, however another, place that highly a Michelin recommendation.

Keller's pop-up Champagne and Caviar lounge becomes official

Chef Thomas Keller and Shaoching Bishop have announced that their Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge, which opened as a pop-up in 2021 in Yountville, has passed its trial and will become an official part of the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group (TKRG).

Their experiment was designed to create "a romantic feast for the senses," according a description from the TKRG. And although the menu is built around those two exquisite symbols of luxury, Champagne and caviar, it also incorporates Keller's signature sense of whimsy. He is, after all, the guy who came up with the idea of salmon cornets that resemble tiny ice cream cones.

Chef de cuisine is Aaron Salita who serves up a menu of small plates and snacks that include Tempura-Fried Chicken Tenders with ranch dressing (and a generous dollop of caviar); French Onion Dip served with kettle fried potato chips and caviar; and a distinctly elevated Pigs in a Blanket Hobbs’ made of pork sausage baked in Bouchon Bakery laminated brioche and served with Dijonaise aioli.

Also on the menu are Prawn Tartare, Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Tartare, Daniel Boulud Smoked Salmon and TK Mom’s Cucumber Salad, inspired by chef Keller's mother and made of Persian cucumber marinated in Champagne vinaigrette, shallots and oil and served on a bed of Siberian caviar.

A tasting of Regiis Ova Caviar is also offered, featuring five-gram servings each of Ossetra, Hybrid, Supreme, Siberian and Royal caviar, accompanied by classic garnishes including crème fraîche, eggs mimosa and chives and Yukon gold potato blini.

Desserts include Baked Alaska, Strawberries and Cream with Silverado Trail strawberries and La Fôret Bon-Bons.

And the Champagne? Michel Couvreux, beverage director for Keller's restaurants, created the list, which includes Champagnes from Dom Pérignon, Krug and Ruinart as well as wines from California and European vintners.

A prix fixe brunch on Sundays includes a glass of Modicum Blanc de Blancs, the option of a Garden Herb Omelet, featuring The French Laundry garden salad, roasted potatoes, Royal caviar and a Bouchon Bakery croissant, or Oefs Brouillés (soft scrambled eggs) with a Belgian waffle, crème fraîche, Supreme caviar and a Bouchon Bakery croissant. Both include the Strawberries and Cream dessert.

The hours are Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 4 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday: 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge is at 6480 Washington St., Yountville Reservations are available via Resy. More information is at www.regiisovalounge.com.

Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Reach her at spaulsen@napanews.com.