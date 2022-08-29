Taste of the Valley: American Bounty at the CIA

Forty years ago, the Culinary Institute of America, deciding that American food needed recognition, opened American Bounty Restaurant in Hyde Park, New York.

This year, the CIA at Copia will mark this milestone as they introduce "American Bounty: Celebrating Regional American Cuisines."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

During September and October they will be celebrating the next generation chefs who are defining the evolving American cuisine.

The first of what will be an annual series, travels from the Mississippi Delta to the Southwest before coming back to wine country with three weekend events where CIA alumni will serves regional foods, accompanied by wine and live music.

-- Sept. 10: "The Mississippi Delta with Carlton McCoy"

Carlton McCoy, CIA ’06, is the managing partner at Lawrence Wine Estates, as well as a master sommelier, and host of "Nomad with Carlton McCoy" .

He will show episodes from the CNN series that will take a trip to the Mississippi Delta, where McCoy will explore his culinary roots. Q&A sessions will feature special guests,

Following the screening, dinner in the garden will feature McCoy’s regional southern favorites and live blues music by the J.C. Smith Band. McCoy’ will also lead a hands-on cooking class to further explore the cuisine of the deep south.

-- Sept. 24 - Sept. 25: Southwestern Cuisine with Edgar Rico, CIA ’11

Edgar Rico, 2022 James Beard Award winner for Best Emerging Chef is owner/chef at Nixta Taqueria in Austin, Texas, with co-owner Sara Mardanbigi.

At Nixta taquería, Rico and Mardanbigi are both super-traditional (they make their own masa and tortillas using heirloom corn from Mexico) and the unconventional (duck confit carnitas). They will bring their unique style to Copia for a dinner in the garden with live Latin music by Latin Grammy nominee Gabriel Navia.

There will be opportunities to learn about making masa and Texas wines, make your own tepache ( a fermented drink made from the peel and rind of pineapple), and take a cocktail class.

-- Oct. 15 -- Oct. 16: Wine Country Harvest Celebration with Dominic Orsini, CIA ’95

Copia’s new executive chef (as of Sept. 9), Dominic Orsini, ’95, is a level I sommelier and wine and food pairing expert. He was formerly executive chef at Silver Oak Winery and is the author of "The Silver Oak Cookbook: Life in a Cabernet Kitchen."

He will lead a hands-on food and wine pairing class, with other beverage classes being led by CIA experts. A dinner in the Chuck Williams Culinary Arts Museum will serve a menu based on classic wine country fare. The harvest celebration continues in the Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater with live music, local wineries and food from the Live Fire Kitchen.

Get tickets for the American Bounty events at www.eventbrite.com/cc/american-bounty-at-the-cia-at-copia-939169.

More information is at ciaatcopia.com

First & Franklin Marketplace opens

Napa wine veteran (and occasional Napa Valley Register contributor) Dan Dawson has organized a new component for First & Franklin Marketplace, adding a "grab and go" that includes great value wines.

Dawson, who founded and then sold Back Room Wines, includes wine notes on his selections. He will be opening a new wine shop, Outer Space Wines, next door. For more information, email Dan@dawsonwineadvisor.com for more information.

First & Franklin is a source for picnic fixings with salads, sandwiches and accompaniments. It's at 1331 First St., Napa. Info, firstandfranklin.com, 707-252-1000

Entrecot Restaurant opens

Paul Franson reports in his Napa Life newsletter that Etrecot restaurant has opened on the Napa Riverfront. It serves an Argentinian-inspired menu that includes beef, hence the name, tapas, empanadas, and Italian-Argentinian specialties such as Malbec Ossobucco.

Find more information at entrecotnapa.com.