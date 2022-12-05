Taste of the Valley: Angèle celebrates 20 years in Napa

Whenever the James Beard award-winning writer and Francophile Georgeanne Brennan comes to town, her restaurant of choice for lunch is always Angèle.

Over the years she has admitted there are other restaurants around the valley she'd like to try, but somehow we always end up at Angèle for sweetbreads and Sancerre for Georgeanne, Salade Niçoise and sparkling wine for me. And a cone of crisp French fries.

Brennan, who divides her time between a farm in Winters and her home in Provence, is only one of the many fans Bettina Rouas has gained since she opened Angèle, her cozy and oh-so-wonderfully French bistro overlooking the Napa River.

On Dec. 6, Bettina Rouas and her team at Angèle celebrated their 20th anniversary.

"My heart is full of gratitude," Rouas wrote in a message to her many patrons. "Angèle was my paternal grandmother and although I never had the honor of meeting her, I have always felt close to her. Throughout my life her spiritual presence has been my guiding light. I named the restaurant Angèle, paying homage to my father, my French-family heritage and my grandmother."

Before opening Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley in 1981, Rouas' father, Claude Rouas, owned famed L’Étoile in San Francisco (and her uncle owned the equally renowned Fleur de Lys).

In addition to learning from him in the kitchen at Auberge, Bettina Rouas worked at Piatti with Giovanni and Donna Scala and joined them when they opened Bistro Don Giovanni. She also spent time at the French Laundry.

Her father, she said, "believed in me 20 years ago and pushed me to open my own restaurant." In a message directly to him, she added, "You have been my light, my biggest supporter, and my mentor since the day I was born. I am so proud to say I am your daughter."

Rouas also had a message for those who flock to the restaurant for its French country fare, created with fresh, local ingredients.

"To my customers, who over the years have become our extended family, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Rouas said. "I raise my glass to you."

She added, "We are honored and grateful to continue serving our community for years to come."

Angèle will close for a winter break from Dec. 19 through Jan. 8. More information is at angelerestaurant.com/.

"The Art of Eating' at the Cameo

The Cameo Cinema in St. Helena will screen Gregory Bezat’s documentary "The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

There will be a Q&A following the film moderated by Cathy Buck, the Cameo's owner and creative director. She will be joined on stage by filmmaker Bezat and chef Cindy Pawlcyn.

The feature documentary is about the life and lasting impact of the mid-century California food writer M.F.K. Fisher, who elevated cooking from a domestic chore to a critical study of life itself.

Described by W.H. Auden as “the best prose writer in America,” the under-recognized Fisher introduced continental sensibilities to California’s burgeoning culinary world, while she transformed the traditional background figure of a woman in the kitchen into a living, breathing subject with ideas, emotions and appetites.

Her 30-plus books are largely centered on food, as exhibited in "The Art of Eating," which has been in print since 1954. An eclectic mixture of instruction, opinion and autobiography, she celebrated fresh foods, simply prepared at a time when "menu planning" to create fast, convenient meals was the norm in American households.

Fisher lived for years in St. Helena. Her little yellow house is still standing on Oak Avenue. In 1963 Fisher was part of a group of talented, energetic individuals who created the Napa Valley Wine Library.

Special guest Pawlcyn has pioneered fresh, seasonal, sustainable wine country cuisine since opening Napa Valley’s Mustards Grill in 1983. She was also the owner of Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen in St. Helena. Pawlcyn is the culinary partner of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the restaurant Cindy’s Waterfront.

The Cameo is at 1340 Main St. in downtown St. Helena. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at cameocinema.com.