By the time March hits, what I am really thinking about is the start of the Tuesday market on April 4. Faithful shoppers know that during the winter months of January, February, and March, the Saturday market feels more like a Tuesday market because of its smaller size and varying customer count.

I am excited to share that we had the most customers ever (2,402) for a winter market on Feb. 18. The next week, because of the wet weather, attendance dropped to just over 1,000, which, all things considered is still a fantastic showing.

Look, I get it. During the winter months, the farmer section of the market aisles does not generate the same level of excitement as the first signs of spring or the seductive pull of summer. That said, we are extremely lucky to live in California, whose climate can support year-round farmers markets.

It is strange to think back to a time when the Napa Farmers Market was not year-round on Saturdays, just five years ago. Since launching the first winter season at the end of 2018 and surviving the pandemic, our year-round market’s growth and success depended upon three important factors: the support of the Napa Farmers Market as an organization, the hard work of our farmers and vendors, and the dedication of our local shoppers, especially those willing to brave the elements for the sake of the freshest produce in Napa.

Inspired by the recent snowstorm creating stunning views up and down our valley, I am including a recipe inspired by Kenchin-jiru to warm you up from the inside out. Kenchin-jiru is a Japanese vegetable soup traditionally prepared with shiitake mushrooms, tofu and a variety of root vegetables, including, daikon radish, taro root, potatoes and carrot. Try stir-frying the vegetables and roots to reduces their moisture content to intensify their earthy flavors.

The real star of the show will be the shiitake mushrooms, readily available at Far West Fungi every Saturday. Although delicious as a vegan dish, you can always add pork or chicken, if so inclined.

Temple Vegetarian Soup

inspired by Kenchin-jiru

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

2 pieces dried konbu 2 by 3 inches

6 shiitake mushrooms

3 cups vegetable broth

3 cups water

2 carrots, medium

2 taro roots, small or red potatoes, medium

1 Daikon or rutabaga

12 ounces firm tofu

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 stalks green onion, sliced thinly

In a large pot, combine konbu, mushrooms, stock and water. Bring just to a boil. Then, lower heat and simmer gently for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, peel and cut the vegetables into 1-inch pieces. Break (or cut) the tofu into similar sized pieces.

Remove the mushrooms with a slotted spoon and set aside to cool. Add the root vegetables to the mushroom broth. Return the soup to a boil. Then, simmer for about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally and skim any foam that rises.

When the mushrooms are cool enough to cut, trim off their stems and quarter their caps. Add mushrooms and tofu to the soup. Simmer another 10 minutes.

Season with soy sauce and sesame oil. Sprinkle with green onions

New members of the Farmers Market board

The Napa Farmers Market board of directors has elected new officers: Chairwoman Lilea Heine and Vice Chairwoman Carine Hines; and welcomed two new board members: Tarinder Khatkar and Wendi Moore.

Lilea Heine is the executive director of First 5 Napa County. Prior to this, Lilea served as the community programs and network manager at First 5 Napa County. She held prior positions as a site supervisor and child development teacher at preschools in Napa County and brings leadership experience on several local nonprofit boards including the Napa Farmers Market and Community Resources for Children. Lilea has a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from Brandman University. She and her family have lived in Napa County since 2008.

Carine Hines comes from a long line of farmers in California and Southern France. In 2015 Carine and her husband, Robert, started Sun Tracker Farm in Yolo County’s Capay Valley. Sun Tracker Farm is a small organic farm that implements regenerative farming practices to grow annual fruits and vegetables and raise pastured poultry. In addition, Hines works for a non-profit organization, Kitchen Table Advisors, as a farm business advisor, helping small sustainable farms in Northern California achieve economic viability. Despite the many hats she wears, her favorite is being a mother to two boys who join her everywhere from harvesting melons, to selling at the farmers market, or to exploring their backyard creek.

Tarinder Kathkar is chief nursing officer at Queen of the Valley Medical Center with almost two decades of experience as a registered nurse. During her career, she has served in leadership roles in California and Texas, overseeing a variety of service lines, including cardiology, neuroscience oncology, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and women’s services.

Wendi Moore is community engagement coordinator for Adobe Services, which is working to end homelessness in the Napa community. Her Napa Farmers Market roots sprouted 26 years ago when, new to town, she came to the market with her toddler in search of healthy veggies. Moore served on the Blue Oak School board of trustees for six years, three as chair; was board president of the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School and of the Vichy Elementary School Parent Club. She is a UC Berkeley alum and earned her Master's degree in Latin American Studies from New York University.

Visit napafarmersmarket.org/about/board-staff for more information.

