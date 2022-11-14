The Napa Farmers Market: The veil is thinner in the kitchen

A friend recently told me, “The veil is thinner in the kitchen.” We were discussing the feelings of connection to our culture and ancestors when eating, and especially when preparing, cultural foods.

I must agree that when I heat oil in a pan and drop in a corn tortilla, the smells and sounds transport me back to my early years, watching my grandmother fry tortillas for my breakfast.

“Ten cuidado, mija,” ("Have care, my daughter") she would caution as I crept closer to the pan, breathing in the sweet smells. “¡No te quemes!” (Don't burn yourself!")

I don’t remember ever getting burned, so her gentle warnings must have kept me safe. But she was fearless in the kitchen and would reach for those sizzling tortillas and flip them with her bare hands.

My kitchen today is hundreds of miles away from my grandmother’s, and while she passed away when I was still quite young, entering my own kitchen always feels like extending an invitation to her. Join me, I think as I start to heat a pan. Help me remember,as I chop onions. Help me pass these lessons on. I am not alone in the kitchen these days. My grandmother’s memory sticks with me and I have my own curious children creeping closer to sizzling pans.

I am Chicana. My grandmother immigrated from Puebla, Mexico in 1961. So much of my childhood was spent in her kitchen, and it was in this space that I came to learn Spanish and about my own cultural identity. It makes sense that my kitchen today is where my own children practice Spanish and connect with their cultural identities through helping prepare traditional dishes.

The first time I came across nopales (cactus) at the Napa Farmers Market, I might have squealed with joy. It had been years since I had eaten fresh nopales and I was immediately sucked into the memory of my grandmother harvesting cactus pads from the huge plant growing along her side yard, watching her expertly remove the spines over the kitchen sink and working her magic to transform this seemingly dangerous plant into an incredible meal.

We are approaching the end of nopales’ peak season, which runs from spring to late fall, so I am making sure to pick some up at the market every week.

My grandmother used to prepare nopales with our breakfast, cooked into scrambled eggs and served over a crispy tortilla. Today, my favorite way to prepare nopales is in a salad with tomatoes, onions and lots of garlic.

This versatile dish can be eaten on its own, but it also works great as a taco filling or alongside rice and beans. Nopales are rich in fiber and help balance blood sugar levels, but my favorite benefit is the connection nopales help me maintain to my grandmother and the cultural stories that live on through my own children. My youngest enjoys taking our nopales salad to school for lunch where she proudly scoops the salad up with torn bits of tortilla while sharing with friends her role in preparing the dish.

My own hands are still honing their expertise in reaching for hot tortillas or chopping onions and tomatoes into perfect, tiny squares for pico de gallo, but I am thankful for the opportunities to carry on my culture, remember my grandmother’s stories, and pass them to the next generation.

Ensalada de Nopales

(Cactus Salad)

2 cups nopales (cut into bite-sized pieces)

Salt

6 garlic cloves

2 medium tomatoes

1 onion (cut in half)

Cilantro

Rinse the cactus under cold water and add to a sauce pan with garlic, half onion, and salt.

Cook on low heat until the cactus turns a dark green.

Remove from heat and rinse well with cold water to remove all gelatinous sap.

Remove onion, set aside.

Thinly slice remaining onion, chop tomatoes, and cilantro.

Toss cactus in a large bowl with onion, tomatoes, and cilantro. Salt to taste.