The Napa Farmers Market: Warm up with a winter vegetable soup

’Tis the season - for a warm and cozy winter soup, especially with the deluge of all this wonderful rain. While we all stay warm and dry in our homes and indoor workspaces, farmer workers around California are outdoors harvesting vegetables for our tables despite the muddy and flooded fields. What better way to thank them for their hard work than to make a vegetable-centered meal that supports farmers and your need for cozy food?

This hearty vegetable soup is the perfect way to keep you and your loved ones warm this winter. Thanks to the many wonderful and talented farmers of the Napa Farmers Market, this soup is full of delicious, fresh vegetables that are loaded with nutrients and flavor. The combination of sweet potato, parsnip and turnip adds a unique sweetness to the soup, while the thyme and rosemary provide a distinct and comforting aroma.

The best part? The soup is easy to make and requires minimal prep work. This recipe is a favorite of mine because the finished product makes me feel like a talented chef, even if I am not. It is also nice to make extra servings for leftovers or even to freeze for another time. To me, something about leftover soup is often even better than the original product. Maybe it is simply because the ingredients and flavors have more time to “get to know each other.”

Tackling this recipe is easy. Simply dice the vegetables, add them to a pot with the broth and other ingredients, and let it simmer until the vegetables are tender. Like I always say, cook and season with your eyes. The recipe is flexible, and I encourage you to play around with it to your preferences. Feel free to swap out any of the vegetables for your favorites or whatever else you have on hand. The whole thing is ready in the time it takes to watch one episode of "The White Lotus"!

Once the soup is simmered and combined to your liking, serve it with a side of toasted fresh bread from West Won Bakery, or a simple salad made with lettuce from Picoso Farms or Long Meadow Ranch. And a healthy garnish of olive oil from Atlas Peak olive oil can simultaneously spice up and enrich the soup’s flavor.

The last time I made this soup, as I watched the carrots, potatoes and parsley swirl around the pot, I thought of the seemingly innumerable steps taken to eventually lead up to my soup. I thought of the work of all the farmers who grew the food, washed and packed it, transported it to the market, and sold it to me. It is fascinating when you stop and think about the whole timeline. If you ever make this, I hope you enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 medium carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 small sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 small parsnip, peeled and diced

1 small turnip, peeled and diced

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup peas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the carrots, celery, sweet potato, parsnip and turnip to the pot. Cook for an additional 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour in the vegetable broth, water, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.

Stir in the peas and cook for an additional 5 minutes.

Stir in the chopped parsley and serve hot.

