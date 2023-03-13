I’m a Napa transplant and never is it more apparent than this time of year. Though I have lived in Napa for over 15 years, there is something about the winter months that always catches this southern California-born girl off guard.

Growing up bouncing around Los Angeles County and spending my warm high school winters on sandy San Diego beaches, I still catch myself perplexed by having to pull out my “winter coat” before I go scrape the frost off my car’s windshield.

During these winter months, I find myself padding toward the kitchen in two pairs of socks in search of a warmth that only one thing can bring: soup.

Despite not growing up with frigid winters, I still associate the winter months with the comfort of a warm bowl of soup. Raised alongside the apron of a Mexican immigrant, those soups included the sweet spices of peppers like jalapeño and poblano, and a rainbow of green from ingredients like cilantro, tomatillos and pepitas (or pumpkin seeds).

On chilly winter evenings, my inner child begs for a hearty helping (or two) of pozole verde!

Traditional pozole verde calls for chicken or pork. While I grew up eating meat, I adopted a vegan diet in my adult years, and it has been a great culinary adventure “veganizing” the traditional recipes I grew up with.

My swap for this dish? King trumpet mushrooms!

King trumpet mushrooms are found to lower high blood pressure, regulate cholesterol levels, build strong bones and offer immune system support – something we can all benefit from during the winter months! The best part? You can find fresh, delicious king trumpet mushrooms at the Napa Farmers Market from Far West Fungi.

The team at Far West Fungi has dedicated themselves to growing and distributing organic, specialty mushrooms for the last 35 years. They are also at the ready to answer any questions and offer helpful hints and recipe ideas for cooking their mushroom varieties.

It was through these helpful tips that I learned shredded or “pulled apart” king trumpet mushrooms can make a great alternative to shredded chicken in pozole verde. They sure are tasty when sautéed with olive oil and garlic until soft and a little crispy!

Pozole verde gets its namesake from a roasted green salsa that is added to the soup’s broth. To create the salsa, begin by roasting tomatillos, jalapeños, garlic, onion, poblano peppers under the broiler. Roast until charred, but not burned. Place these roasted vegetables in a blender with toasted pepitas, broth and herbs, and blend until completely smooth. This broth is added to the sautéed mushrooms and hominy, and cooked on low for an hour.

My favorite part of the soup is the variety of toppings you can add to your bowl. My winter farmers market favorites include radishes and shredded cabbage.

You can pick up many of the ingredients you need for this recipe, including king trumpet mushrooms, at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. Mark your calendar: The Tuesday market returns in April!

Pozole Verde with King Trumpet Mushrooms

(6 Servings)

Ingredients

1 lb tomatillos (peeled and rinsed)

3 jalapeños (remove stem, remove seeds for a milder pozole)

4 garlic cloves

1 small white onion

2 medium poblano peppers (remove stem)

¼ cup toasted pepitas

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

10 cups vegetable broth

1 lb king trumpet mushrooms

30 ounces hominy (rinsed)

Instructions

1. Roast tomatillos, peppers, garlic, and onion under broiler.

2. Place roasted vegetables in blender with 1 cup of broth, pepitas, herbs, and salt. Blend until smooth.

3. Shred king trumpet mushrooms and sauté in a large pot with olive oil and garlic.

4. Pour salsa, remaining broth and hominy over mushrooms. Mix well.

5. Simmer on low heat for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

6. Serve with tostadas and toppings of choice

