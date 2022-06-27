Eddie Lee add flavors of Korea to The Charter Oak

ST. HELENA — When Eddie Lee moved with his family from Seoul, South Korea, to Cupertino, he was 13. He initially felt disconnected and out of place, but through preparing and sharing food, he found both joy and reconnection with the world around him.

Today Lee’s culinary journey has landed him in the Napa Valley as the new executive chef at the Charter Oak, one of the top restaurants in the region.

Located in St. Helena, the Charter Oak was opened in 2017 by one of the best-known and highest-regarded chefs in America, Christopher Kostow. Prior to opening the restaurant, Kostow’s culinary direction had led the Restaurant at Meadowood to earn — and maintain— a three-star Michelin rating before its destruction in the 2020 Glass Fire.

Kostow and his wife, Martina, who not only operate the Charter Oak but are also involved in the rebuilding of Meadowood, have recently launched Loveski — a “Jew-ish” deli in Napa — and oversee Ensue, a fine-dining restaurant inside the Futian Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, China. As with many chef-entrepreneurs, a big part of Kostow’s success is linked to his ability to find and nurture exceptional talent, and Lee is one of those protégés.

“With a restaurant this large and busy, it is imperative that we don’t let gravity and time draw us towards mediocrity-perfunctory service,” Kostow said. “We need to be able to produce poetry at scale. Eddie is a smart, thoughtful leader with great standards. He is uniquely able to create and oversee the systems that will allow the magic and poetry to shine.”

Eddie Lee

As a young boy, Lee looked forward to his grandmother’s visits. She lived only four subway stops away from his family’s Seoul flat, and even with her postage-stamp-sized garden and tiny kitchen, she always arrived with delicious homemade treats.

“I’d be at the station to greet her and to carry any food she’d bring,” he said. “She’d give me a quarter and we’d talk as we walked. There were always amazing smells coming from the bags — sikhye (a fermented Korean sweet rice drink), chal bap (sticky rice), kimchi stew and super-pungent items such as meju (Korean miso) or doenjang (fermented soybean paste).”

When he and his grandmother arrived at home, the family would gather to eat and commune. Later, as a teenager in the United States, Lee was increasingly drawn to the power of homemade food. Often he’d wake early and prepare sandwiches and other goodies for his family to enjoy throughout the day.

He came to understand that food is often much more than just about how something tastes. It also has the power to bring people together. Making food was something that he was good at doing, and as with many who enter into the culinary arts as a career, a big motivator was the pleasure of witnessing people happily enjoying a meal.

“I love coming into a room or restaurant that is full of good energy,” he said. “The sights and smells of food cooking over a flame, the sounds of happy people in conversation, the vibe of talented cooks and waitstaff executing their craft. When it’s all working, there’s a certain harmony, and there’s just nothing better.”

After Lee finished high school, his family encouraged him to study business at UC Santa Cruz. As soon as he obtained his degree, however, he headed straight for New York to pursue cooking. There he attended the Institute of Culinary Education, after which he worked at Eleven Madison Park. In 2012 he was hired as the sous chef at Lobby in the Peninsula Hotel, Chicago, before becoming chef de cuisine at Boka and Somerset, eventually rising to culinary director for the Boka Restaurant Group.

During the pandemic, Lee traveled to South Korea, where he spent time under the tutelage of Jeong Kwan, a Seon Buddhist nun and chef residing at the Baekyangsa Temple.

“In New York and Chicago I spent much of my time trying to make food more complex, but Kwan’s method is almost the opposite,” he said. “I was struck by the beauty and simplicity of her approach, and it was a perfect intro to much of what Chef Kostow is doing here, too.”

According to Lee, because of the freshness and quality of ingredients available at The Charter Oak — it has one of the largest organic gardens in the region — a big challenge is to not overcomplicate dishes, to allow each item to shine through.

“Jeong Kwan, Chef Kostow and even my grandmother were each saying very similar things,” Lee said. “Respect for each item and honoring all that went into growing, harvesting and preparing it, along with a desire for people to love eating it, directly translates into the best overall experience.”

Many of the long-running dishes will remain on The Charter Oak menu — yes, the popular cheeseburger and hand-cut fries ($24) and the exquisite vegetable crudité with fermented soy dipping sauce ($25) will remain, but there are already signs of Lee’s handiwork.

A good example is the Hinoa Kabu turnip side dish with miso-tahini vinaigrette ($12). Prepared simply, the offering includes a collection of tender-braised farm-fresh turnips lightly tossed in a tangy, umami-rich dressing that makes a wonderful alternative to a side of potatoes.

“When I first came to the Napa Valley I felt like I was coming home,” Lee said. “Cooks in other parts of the country dream about having access to such a high level of quality both in terms of produce but also in terms of talent. There is a lot of happiness obtained by just striving to become better versions of ourselves every day — to learn, to grow. And as we grow, our worldview can become a bit bigger, our lives more connected.”