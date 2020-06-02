Local Tastes: The critical importance of Napa Valley restaurants

These restaurants provided meaningful employment to those who worked hard, regardless of their backgrounds. Those who overcame the long hours and intense working environment were rewarded by becoming one of the growing class of highly trained hospitality workers — perhaps reaching the heady heights of becoming a chef or head waiter.

To round out the staffs, seasonal workers between gigs working at the growing number of wineries filled the ranks. How many future winemakers spent hours working as a prep cook or waiter to make ends meet? And how many future chefs spent time in wineries, where they undoubtedly gained a deeper appreciation for wine and expanded their palates?

But regardless of their final career destinations, working in these restaurants was a kind of rite of passage. Yes, it was hard and thankless, but in the end these people could eventually learn skills that garnered them access, more respect and possibly the means to purchase a home or apartment. But that has changed.

Wine and food

The synergy between food and wine is nothing new. And although the Napa Valley had a brief moment in the global spotlight for producing excellent wines in the late 1800s, the food and wine culture is relatively new to our valley, hitting its pinnacle probably sometime in the 1990s.