The future of food is plant-based

In late 2021, select McDonald’s restaurants in Europe started serving the “McPlant” (or the P.L.T., for plant, lettuce and tomato), which is a 100% plant-based burger. How soon this will be available in the United States remains unclear; however, what has become certain is that the options for plant-based meals at restaurants and at home continue to expand and improve.

Fast or fancy, the future is planty

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

McDonald’s is not the only fast-food producer to dip its toe into offering plant-based options. A&W now offers a burger made with non-animal Beyond Meat, while Panda Express has started making orange chicken from Beyond Chicken at a few of its U.S. locations. Burger King offers a plant-based Impossible Whopper at its nearly 8,000 locations across the country. Order any meal at Taco Bell "fresco style" and it arrives without dairy. Starbucks has its Impossible breakfast sandwiches, and Peet’s Coffee makes its vegan breakfast sandwich with mung-bean-based Just Egg.

Even Long John Silver’s seafood chain is experimenting with plant-based crab cakes and fish fillets at select locations.

An increasing number of new plant-based fast-food joints are springing up — Amy’s Drive Thru, Plant Power Fast Food and Burger Patch, for example. Napa-Valley-based Gott’s Roadside is replete with vegetarian options.

It’s just not fast-food chains that are offering animal-free options, either. Many of the fanciest of fancy restaurants are now offering up alternatives to meat, cheese and dairy. New York’s Eleven Madison Park restaurant has recently gone meatless, and there are now 12 Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurants worldwide, five of them strictly vegan. Beyond eateries, grocery stores report double-digit year-over-year growth in the category.

Increasing demand, health, environmental concerns, and animal cruelty all combine to help fuel a green rush.

Why are these historically animal-centric food businesses turning to plants? First, there is a growing demand. A January 2020 Gallup Poll highlighted that 23% of Americans are eating less meat, with young people skewing heavily in that direction. According to a report by the Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based milk is worth $2.5 billion in the United States, making up 15% of overall sales in the category, and nearly half of sales (45%) in natural food stores. Plant-based meat is growing but is currently behind plant-based milk at $1.5 billion.

The benefits of eating a plant-based diet are clear. A 2019 study in the journal Nature found “…robust evidence for short- to moderate-term beneficial effects of plant-based diets versus conventional diets (duration ≤ 24 months) on weight status, energy metabolism and systemic inflammation in healthy participants, obese and type-2 diabetes patients.” They found other benefits, too, including a “modulation of the gut microbiome towards a favorable diversity of bacteria species.”

That said, the new onslaught of highly processed plant-based products has not yet been thoroughly studied to determine if these items carry similar risks as do more traditionally processed products, many of which have been linked to negative health outcomes.

Next, both companies and the public are increasingly concerned over the negative environmental impacts of growing meat, dairy and eggs. For example, a 2018 University of Oxford study showed that cows’ milk required nearly 70% more water, emits twice as much CO2 and takes more than 15 times as much land than does making the equivalent amount of almond milk.

There is also a growing concern about the ethical treatment of animals farmed for food. The United Nations reported that more than 70 billion animals were slaughtered for food in 2019. This doesn’t include fish. A 2015 Gallup Poll showed that almost a third of Americans (32%) believe that animals should be given the same rights as humans, while 62% report that animals deserve some protection but can still be used for the benefit of people. The report highlighted that the strong animal-rights view was up from 2008, when only 25% thought the rights of animals should be equal to those of humans.

And whereas in the past non-animal protein-rich products were considered lacking flavor and texture, that is changing. In recent years a deluge of new animal-alternative products have entered the market — from artisan cheeses and charcuterie to faux beef, pork, chicken and fish that are becoming hard to distinguish from their originals. Many of these innovative new products are being developed by venture-capital-backed startup companies who expect to see massive financial returns from products that tap into even a small sliver of the enormous traditional product categories. Some refer to this influx of investment as the new “green rush,” in reference to the gold rush of the mid-1800s.

To highlight the green rush, in late 2021 Oatly, a Swedish company that makes milk, yogurt and ice cream from oats, became a publicly-traded company with a valuation now hovering around $15 billion. A few years earlier, Beyond Meat was the first plant-based food company to go public. On the first day of trading the stock skyrocketed nearly 200 percent, and it has grown steadily ever since.

The point is that the interest in plant-based alternatives is strong, global and likely to continue to expand.

There are pressures that go counter to the prevailing trend toward eating more plants. These include personal preferences, a misbelief that plants don’t provide enough protein, views about masculinity, and family and/or religious traditions. Most of the factors bucking the trend are rooted in either societal norms or in an individual’s psychology, and both have the potential to change over time.

Even the most ardent carnivore is likely to soften his or her stance, especially if they can’t tell the difference between a burger made with animal flesh and one made with pea protein. And for those of you shaking your heads at this, conjuring up an argument that there is just no way a human can get enough protein without eating a daily serving of animal flesh, just remember that elephants, gorillas, hippos and giraffes all do just fine as herbivores.

The benefits of eating more plants and less meat are clear — better health, less impact on the environment, less killing of animals and fewer opportunities for animal-borne diseases to infect humans.

There is no turning back. The future of food is plant-based, and by the look of how things are going, the quality, taste and texture of those future foods will be delicious and nearly indistinguishable — or even better-tasting — than the original.