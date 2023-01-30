Tim Carl, Local Tastes, An Ode to Early Mornings in Napa Valley

Recently I posted a question on social media. I asked people living in the Napa Valley to share their favorite place to grab an early morning coffee and a quick snack. The response was overwhelming; an absolute deluge of passionate replies, most replete with capital letters and multiple exclamation points.

Although I was a little shocked by the over-the-top enthusiasm, on further reflection, I shouldn’t have been so surprised. I, too, have my favorite early morning haunts that hold an esteemed place in my heart.

Yes, going out for lunch or dinner is wonderful. Dining at a cafe for breakfast, however, is an utter joy. Nothing is better than sitting down at a table or counter and enjoying a plate of fried eggs, savory potatoes and buttery toast as I leisurely sip a latte and read the newspaper.

And although those sit-down experiences can be magnificent, there is a singular joy that accompanies stopping in at a bakery or coffeehouse. There is just something so very Northern California about standing outside with a steaming cup of your favorite coffee drink in one hand and a crumbly, flaky delectable in the other.

I appreciate this early morning ritual so much that I often wonder if my preference for getting out early to take morning photos is not somehow a veiled excuse to indulge in to-go coffee and finger foods.

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love capturing photos of the sunrise as it crests over the mountainous skyline of the Napa Valley. I revel in seeing the first rays of light caress the rolling landscape with its verdant vineyards and fields full of yellow mustard. However, I do sometimes wonder how different my photographic portfolio might appear without my many early morning go-to stops.

Below I have highlighted some of my favorite Napa Valley bakeries and coffeehouses. This list does not include the many cafes around the region that serve more formal breakfasts but focuses mostly on grab-and-go locations where one can pick up a cup of coffee and a handheld snack on the fly.

Calistoga

For a town with a population of little more than 5,000, the town of Calistoga has a wealthy range of options when it comes to quality coffee shops. There’s Sam’s General Store that serves freshly made pastries, excellent avocado toast and coffee that is reminiscent of sipping espresso in a Piazza Navona cafe. Or there’s the hard-to-find but super-hip Soul Rebel Coffee that serves organically grown fair-trade coffee along with delicious smoothies.

The newly opened La Palmeraie Lounge at Indian Springs Resort and Spa is super-cute — housed in an Airstream trailer situated under towering palm trees, the egg sandwich is not to be missed. If the lines aren’t too long, then stopping at the Calistoga Roastery for a cup and a toasted bagel or a super-flaky croissant at Bella Bakery are both great options.

If I’m really hungry I stop at the Calistoga Depot for the “Ham and Tam” hearty breakfast sandwich, and if I am looking for speed I dash into Cal Mart and snag a cup of Taylor Lane organic coffee to go.

St. Helena

If I’ve made it to St. Helena without having eaten anything in Calistoga I am famished and often head to Sunshine Foods, which has the absolute least-expensive breakfast in the valley. Or if I have my dog in tow, I gravitate to The Station because it’s dog-friendly and also has excellent avocado toast and crustless quiche.

If I have a little more time on my hands, I might end up at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Co. to enjoy coffee that has been roasted inhouse. Or maybe I find myself at the original Model Bakery (two other Model locations are in Yountville and Napa). Once here it is nearly impossible to resist ordering the decadent egg sandwich, which comes served on one of their buttery English muffins.

For espresso drinks I tend to head for Caffe della Valle, and if I’m leaning more toward healthy options (and great coffee, btw) I stop at Crisp Kitchen & Juice. And if I am in the mood for something hearty, the Farmstead Cafe serves Stumptown coffee and meaty breakfast sandwiches.

Brasswood, just north of town, has a little-known bakery that serves delicious baked goods, including a spicy chilaquiles option. South of town Gary’s Wine & Marketplace serves coffee drinks and pastries.

Oakville has the Oakville Grocery. Known more as a lunch place, the historic grocery store actually opens at 7 a.m., when one can grab a coffee drink to accompany various breakfast sandwiches, including my favorite, the savory ham, Swiss and egg croissant.

Yountville

In the hamlet of Yountville the Bouchon Bakery (currently under renovations) gets the most attention. This tiny bakery is actually one of the valley’s top culinary destinations. Thomas Keller, known for his ultra-fancy French Laundry restaurant just down the street, has created a phenomenal baked-goods mecca.

There he serves consistently delicious Equator brand coffee, but it’s the artisanal breads, traditional French confections and pastries that set this place apart. It’s likely that visiting this surprisingly humble bakery will include standing in a long line, but it’s equally probable that once you’ve stood in that line you will do it again. And probably again and again.

However Yountville also has the “Mini” Model Bakery, which is charming. Located in an old railcar, this bakery outpost serves the same deliciousness found at the Model Bakery in St. Helena. I also enjoy Kelly's Filling Station, which has some of the best “gas-station” coffee in the country.

Napa

If my morning travels have allowed me to enter the city of Napa not completely satiated by my previous stops, I am likely to head straight for the newly opened Naysayer Coffee Roasters. This husband-and-wife team is shaking things up when it comes to precision-roasted coffee, and it’s fun to watch as they have expanded from home-grown farmers market roots into a full-fledged retail powerhouse. Try the avocado toast. Wow.

The new Monday Bakery puts the art in artisan. Oh, my goodness. Just go. You’ll see.

Also in the must-go category: Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Cafe, Sweetie Pies Bakery, Brewed, Southside Napa, Ritual Oxbow and Jax. Each has its own view of the world when it comes to coffee, teas and baked goods, and all are quality professionals whose passion for their craft is worthy of exploration and support.

No such Napa list is complete without mentioning Lucy’s Bakery and the Butter Cream Bakery. Lucy’s is the place to find fantastic pan dulce and Mexican breads and rolls, while Butter Cream is the place to indulge in old-school doughnuts. And when I need a drive-through caffè mocha (mochachino), the Java Hut has you covered.

So, there you have it. Leaving Calistoga at sunrise and traveling upvalley to Napa provides not only the opportunity to witness some of the valley’s finest photographic conditions, but it also allows for visiting dozens of bakeries and coffeehouses, each with its own personality and specialty.

The journey I have described has brought me to around 8 a.m. Next stop? Breakfast, followed by lunch and then dinner, possibly capped off with an evening visit to one of the many local wine lounges. Ah, so much to do and so little time.

Undoubtedly I have missed some other excellent venues. If I have, please let me know via Instagram @carltf or email me at tfcarl@gmail.com and I’ll be more than happy to visit.