Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Little Summer: The new restaurant at Napa’s Marriott is pretty darn good

The Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa at 3425 Solano Ave. has become a worthy culinary option in a valley replete with ample alternatives — a sentence I never imagined I would ever write.

In 2020, San Francisco-based KHP Capital Partners purchased the hotel property for $100 million. Since then, the new team — along with the company that manages the property, Sage Hospitality Group out of Denver — has been renovating and re-imagining what was, to that point, a rather humdrum hotel and even less memorable restaurant.

Today, however, armed with new energy and ample resources, they are making strides toward creating — according to General Manager Troy Christian — a “resort-like” experience.

“We intend to create an environment where people actually come to and not just pass through,” Christian said. “People who visit the Napa Valley expect excellent food and service, and our intention is to exceed those expectations.”

With Christian’s background at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia and the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, he’s not unfamiliar with high expectations.

As a key ingredient in their re-imagined efforts, they’ve hired a talented young chef, Benjamin Lacy, who has crafted an eclectic menu that leans toward comfort food with a Mediterranean slant.

Lacy grew up on the East Coast, where he rose in the culinary ranks from prep cook to chef at popular Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurants such as El Boca and the ArtScience Culture Lab and Café before becoming the executive chef at various Sage Hospitality Group properties.

Reflecting Lacy’s diverse background, his menu at the Napa Marriott includes everything from tender barbecued meats (market price per ounce) and braised beef shank ($20) to crispy tempura-fried avocados ($14) and umami-rich brick chicken ($30) that has been sauced with a soy-infused brown butter. A particularly interesting dish — sea scallops with seared polenta cakes and a mild chorizo sauce — for $22 is savory and succulent.

In what has become sadly common, only a few desserts are offered, including a silky chocolate pot de crème ($11) and the peach flambé for two ($21) that involves a table-side pyrotechnics display that was fun to watch. The dish itself, however, could benefit from something crispy to counter the soft cooked fruit and quickly melting ice cream.

“We want people to love the food but also have a little fun, too,” Lacy said. “My goal is to make dishes that show off the quality of our products and also make sure there are plenty of different, punchy flavors.”

The wine list is small but leans heavily toward locally produced wines and includes a decent section of by-the-glass options that range from $10 to $20 per glass.

The cocktail list is jovial and includes my favorite — the Fair Fight Spritz that blends a locally made gin, strawberry-infused Aperol and lemon soda. The name “fair fight” is in reference to the mission of the Sonoma-based company — Sipsong — that makes the gin. The company’s founder is a breast-cancer survivor who donates a portion of the proceeds toward cancer research and prevention.

The main restaurant — called Little Summer — and bar are just off the hotel lobby, but there are also two outdoor areas where food can be enjoyed. One of these, called the South Yard, includes its own outdoor bar and numerous entertainment options — TVs, dartboards, cornhole stations and pingpong tables.

For those on the go, snacks and locally roasted Ohm coffee are available at a small cafe-like kiosk called the Little Market.

Will the Marriott in Napa ever become a destination culinary experience? I’m not sure. With ongoing staffing challenges and the limitations and daily pressures of cooking seven days a week for hotel guests, it will not be easy. However, after only a few weeks of being open, the restaurant’s offerings, the vision and the team have sufficiently impressed me that I thought you might want to check it out for yourself.