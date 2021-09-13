Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Solage Resort’s new Picobar serves Mexican food with a Napa Valley flair

Finding Picobar

Deciding to dine and imbibe at Picobar is easy (although a bit pricy, the answer is yes!), but finding it is less straightforward. The eatery sits within a cabana-like space near the resort’s large outdoor pool. Residing inside a section of the property that is surrounded by a fence, it appears at first glance to be accessible only by guests. It has key-accessed gate, although it remains unlocked and opened to the public when Picobar is open. There are also limits to what non-hotel guests might do once they do enter the space. Whereas the pool and hot tubs sit mere feet away from the dining area, they are off limits to non-hotel guests, as are the smaller cabanas and poolside lounge chairs. The bocci court is open for public use.