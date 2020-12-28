Tim Carl, Local Tastes: The future of restaurants in Napa Valley and beyond

Throughout the pandemic, all of those who work in the food-service industry have proven themselves to be both heroic and indispensable — often putting themselves at risk to feed and serve others.
Tragically, as brutal as 2020 was for the restaurant industry, it appears that the first half of 2021 will be even worse. As a holiday surge of COVID-19 hobbles normal operations, and as industry specific disaster-relief efforts languish in Washington, many eateries are running out of runway when it comes to continuing to hang on until things improve post-pandemic.
Although the vaccine for COVID-19 is now being administered as quickly as it is made, many economists are predicting that although the second half of 2021 will see improvements in the economy, full recovery will not occur until 2023 at the earliest.
The data point to a dismal winter for restaurants
According to the National Restaurant Association, at the start of 2020 the industry in America employed more than 15 million people and had nearly $900 billion in sales. By October, more than 110,000 eateries were shuttered for good, and nearly 20% of the jobs within the sector had been lost, with millions more workers furloughed.
Estimates from the National Restaurant Association now suggest that nearly another 3 million eateries might close in the next few months. That would mean that nearly half of the restaurants that existed in the United States at the start of the year would no longer be in business by the second quarter of 2021.
In what appears to be a contradictory and single bright spot, data from Yelp suggest that in September the rate of newly opened restaurants in America had recovered to near pre-pandemic levels. Yes, plenty of restaurants are closing, the Yelp data suggest, but new eateries are also being opened.
Nevertheless, locally, the Napa County restaurant industry and its workers have been walloped. At the end of 2020, nearly 50% of all restaurant jobs that had existed in Napa County at the end of 2019 have been erased.
The leisure and hospitality category of jobs and services (primarily restaurants, bars and hotels) are the lifeblood of vibrant tourism-based communities such as the Napa Valley. According to the Labor Market Information Division of the California Employment Development Department’s Dec. 18 report, in November 2019 Napa County had 76,200 non-farm jobs with 18% (14,000) held by leisure and hospitality workers.
However, as of Nov. 20, 2020, the number of total non-farm jobs in Napa County had dropped 10% to 69,200 with a disproportionate amount of the decline coming from losses in the leisure and hospitality sector, which had dropped from 14,000 to 9,500 (a nearly 33% year-over-year decline).
Even worse, drilling down deeper and looking into the “food services and drinking places” category alone, there has been a whopping 46.2% decline from the previous year — 7,800 down to 4,200 — and the December numbers are expected to be even worse.
Even with such dismal job losses, the initial fear of mass restaurant closures has not manifested in Napa County, with only a few eateries closing outright in 2020. Those include Road House 29, Protea, Redd Wood, Archetype, Miminashi and The Restaurant at Meadowood, which had fared well in the pandemic only to burn down during the Glass Fire.
Since early 2020 Nielsen has used survey data to track the impact of the pandemic on California restaurants. After a near cessation of dining out in March and April, a fairly rapid return of about 50% of the patrons headed back to eating out by the end of summer.
When asked when the roughly 50% of reluctant diners might return, many said not until a vaccine is widely available or when the threat of COVID-19 is “completely gone.” What the Nielsen data suggest is that nearly half of the dining-out population is just not comfortable eating out while the threat of becoming infected with the coronavirus remains present.
Shutting down for the winter or reducing hours
As an alternative to shuttering business for good, there is a growing list of restaurants that — prior to the most recent pandemic shutdown orders — were opting to reduce hours of operation or closing for the winter months. Enacting such a strategy now is delayed at least for the next few weeks because all Napa County restaurants have been ordered to stop indoor and outdoor dining completely, limiting any offerings to takeout only until the beginning of January at the earliest.
Those food-service companies that do survive to reopen in 2021 — along with their customers — will confront a culinary landscape that is fundamentally different from years past. Following are some of the ways eating out is expected to change in 2021 and beyond.
Continued takeout and delivery
Although everyone is starving for human interaction, the continued threat of COVID-19 transmission will remain high until 75% to 85% of the population is vaccinated, according to health experts.
Given that a November Gallup Poll indicated that only 58% of Americans surveyed are planning to get the vaccine, it may be years until widespread indoor dining becomes normal again. Even before the pandemic there was already a growing trend toward takeout and delivery.
Along with food, expect more eateries to offer additional options to be included with to-go meals. Wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and specialty items for your pantry are not off the list of possibilities.
And this trend, like most of the others on this list, is not limited to casual eateries. The luxury New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park, for example, remains closed, but customers are shelling out $275 for an uncooked 3.5-pound “Green Circle” chicken stuffed with brioche, foie gras and black truffles, with a few sides and instructions on how they can cook the offerings at home. For those New Yorkers who desire more truffles, an additional $200 will get them an additional nugget of the black fungus and six farm-fresh eggs so they can make their own omelet the next morning.
Fewer independently owned restaurants
Holding on through 2020 and then having to close your doors in 2021 would seem like cruel and unusual punishment. However, last summer a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association, a partnership between the James Beard Foundation and the Independent Restaurant Coalition and the Brewers Association, reported that American restaurants had laid off, on average, 91% of their staff (including restaurants that completely closed); only 20% of restaurants located in mandatory restaurant-closure areas predicted that delivery and takeout could sustain business until normal operation resumes; 56% of independent restaurants had at least $50,000 in new debt as a result of COVID-19; and 61% of restaurant operators didn’t think existing federal relief would prevent more layoffs.
Saddled with uncertainty, layoffs and increased debt loads, plenty of restaurant owners hoped that Washington would step in with an additional aid package. A second installment of the popular Payment Protection Plan (PPP) has now passed. Originally offered by Congress as a part of the CARES Act, the program provided businesses forgivable loans of 2.5 times their monthly payroll costs, but the new PPP “2.0” will allow forgivable loans up to 3.5 times.
Another hope is that the RESTAURANTS Act, which passed the House in June but remains stalled in the Senate, is reactivated. This new bill would provide $120 billion to independent restaurants, and many restaurant owners say that without another such round of support staying open might be impossible.
With or without significant government aid, I expect more closures and/or the sale of restaurants to larger groups or even private-equity firms that are exploring how to “sweep up” collections of distressed restaurants in a given area where they might find ways to build efficiencies by the use of centralized kitchens, purchasing in bulk and sharing staff.
Contactless continues
Within the requirements of the pandemic, any surface that is touched needs sanitation between uses. That means that reusable menus, tablecloths, seat cushions and anything not able to go into a high-temperature dishwasher or be thoroughly wiped down must either be thrown out or sent off for professional cleaning.
The result is that many restaurants are opting for eliminating luxuries such as cloth napkins and tablecloths and either printing huge wall-hanging menus or placing them online for view on smartphones. And this trend is not limited to fast food or even fast-casual outlets. Some luxury venues are shifting to online menus and ordering, too.
Expect a deluge of smartphone/texting ordering options to pop up in the coming year, such as the a “OhWaiter” app, which allows customers to view the menu, place an order and pay for the meal directly through texting on their phones.
Smaller menus full of comfort food
With what have become yearly fires, power outages and now the start-and-stop reality of pandemic business restrictions, restaurants have become nimble and deliberate with their menus. Offering items that require near daily turnover, such as fresh seafood, has become risky, as has offering any items that don’t sell briskly.
According to Google analytics, the phrase, “fried chicken near me” was a breakout search phrase in 2020, as were “comfort food” and “buffalo wings near me.” Barbecue, braised meats and sausages have become increasingly popular options as they store well and travel easily.
Plant-based becomes normalized
The pandemic has highlighted the fragility of meat production with dozens of meat-packing plants shutting down because of COVID-19 outbreaks. With everyone stuck at home and gyms closed, people are putting on weight. At the same time, restaurants are finding that plant-based options don’t spoil as quickly as their meat-protein alternatives. All of these factors play into fueling a surge in more plant-based menu options.
To highlight the change, plant-based “Impossible” and “Beyond Meat” burgers have become ubiquitous on many menus. They are served by fast-food giants such as Burger King and A&W but also by local outlets like Gott’s Roadside and high-end eateries like Solage’s Solbar. And because the patties can be frozen, they’ve become a go-to for many restaurants, with the sales of Beyond Meat rising nearly 200% by this past summer.
You can now find plant-based alternatives for nearly any animal protein, but it’s not just meat substitutes that are driving the trend. Now there are dairy-less desserts, cheeses and pastries as well as “milk” alternatives made with hempseed, beans, nuts and grains. With so many alternatives available it’s no wonder that we are witnessing much more creativity within the plant-based sector than even a year ago.
More outdoor dining options
Those lucky few restaurants that had existing outdoor dining before the pandemic found it relatively easy to shift outdoors when the number of indoor diners became restricted.
For those that didn’t have existing outdoor dining it has been tougher — much tougher. To its credit, Napa County has relaxed regulations to allow for expanded sidewalk dining and even expansion into the streets. A few streets within the valley were closed to allow for dedicated outdoor use, such as a block of Hunt Avenue in St. Helena and a block of Main Street in Napa.
These modifications have allowed restaurants to continue serving customers, but the costs and added complexity of service is daunting for many of these businesses. They need to purchase, manage and maintain everything from tables, chairs and tents to outdoor heaters, which I have been told by many restaurateurs are on back order until the spring due to excessive demand across the country. And because of the requirements to disinfect each surface after every use, outdoor seating cushions are not practical. Woe to those sitting in metal chairs when the temperature drops.
Another limitation is that many restaurants border highways. Consequently, for these businesses there are added restrictions. Take, for example, Calistoga’s restaurants that sit on the main thoroughfare that are surrounded by less-than-alluring construction-zone barricades because the “street” is actually Highway 29.
Even with all of these challenges the push for more outdoor dining will continue as restaurants make investments in infrastructure and diners find ways to cope with the winter challenges. Eventually we might all celebrate the benefits of our collective hardship when spring and summer arrive and dining outside becomes expected and normalized.
High-end restaurants completely die off (NOT)
There is a growing realization that the food scene in the Napa Valley (and nearly everywhere else) has shifted from primarily fancy establishments to more casual fare. Consequently, there have been murmurs that there will be no room for high-end restaurants such as the French Laundry. However, there is no evidence to support this. The French Laundry has managed to survive the shutdown and through various trials and tribulations still be able to charge $850 a person for a prix fixe meal when other restaurants had slashed prices.
Did the Fench Laundry modify operations? Almost certainly. Did chef-owner Thomas Keller have some sleepless nights? I am sure he did. The French Laundry was where both Gov. Gavin Newsome and San Francisco Mayor London Breed ate out with groups while recommending that others didn’t.
Then ABC7 reported that the French Laundry received a massive $2.4 million PPP loan, which is 17 times more than other restaurants. Keller was also member of the White House’s “Great American Economic Revival Industry Group,” which included only male members and seems to have gone nowhere and done nothing to help the broader industry.
Yet, even with these controversies, what we are seeing is that there is a particular collection of diners who are willing to pay top dollar for an exclusive, high-culinary-craft experience regardless.
The extinction of all high-end restaurants in the Napa Valley is highly unlikely. However, with the changing consumer preference for faster, more casual dining experiences, the exact number of high-end restaurants that will exist in the future remains to be seen.
The future of restaurants in the Napa Valley and beyond
Beyond the ones listed here, there will be plenty of other changes coming to eating out. For example, because face-to-face interactions will continue to be a source of concern due to the possibility of disease transmission, and because delivery options won’t be slowing anytime soon, there is a push for better packaging that includes more information and additional ways to engage with customers. Expect more storytelling on packaging as well as Zoom cooking classes from chefs and wine-pairing information sessions with sommeliers.
The concept of “handmade” is slowly becoming less of a selling point as more automated options are available. Whereas 2019 was the year of sustainability, that is shifting somewhat toward fairness and equanimity within the businesses themselves. Yes, having a low carbon footprint remains an important consideration for many diners, but supporting businesses that also treat their employees well and have a transparent code of ethics will become increasingly important.
Food-related phrases to be on the lookout for in 2021: ghost kitchen, heritage cooking, diversified businesses, alternative sugar, quick service, vaccine-certified staff and hygiene.
With all of the challenges in the future one thing is certain: Dining in the Napa Valley will remain one of America’s most precious experiences — full of the freshest produce, prepared exquisitely by dedicated professionals who craft extraordinary meals paired with locally made wines of the highest quality, served in one of the most beautiful valleys on the planet.
And if what C.S. Lewis said is correct — “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny” — then food service in the Napa Valley can look forward to an amazing future.
