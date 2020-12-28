Tim Carl, Local Tastes: The future of restaurants in Napa Valley and beyond

Throughout the pandemic, all of those who work in the food-service industry have proven themselves to be both heroic and indispensable — often putting themselves at risk to feed and serve others.

Tragically, as brutal as 2020 was for the restaurant industry, it appears that the first half of 2021 will be even worse. As a holiday surge of COVID-19 hobbles normal operations, and as industry specific disaster-relief efforts languish in Washington, many eateries are running out of runway when it comes to continuing to hang on until things improve post-pandemic.

Although the vaccine for COVID-19 is now being administered as quickly as it is made, many economists are predicting that although the second half of 2021 will see improvements in the economy, full recovery will not occur until 2023 at the earliest.

The data point to a dismal winter for restaurants

According to the National Restaurant Association, at the start of 2020 the industry in America employed more than 15 million people and had nearly $900 billion in sales. By October, more than 110,000 eateries were shuttered for good, and nearly 20% of the jobs within the sector had been lost, with millions more workers furloughed.