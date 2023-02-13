The culinary education I received while working at John Ash & Co. as the sous chef in the early 1990s was akin to drinking water from a firehose. In addition to Ash’s encyclopedic knowledge, he also brought in local experts to help educate and inform us. One of these was Biba Caggiano, an Italian-American cookbook author, television chef and restaurateur.

Watching Biba make and cook pasta was transformative. Like any artist at work, there was a graceful flow to her movements. She caressed, prodded and kneaded pasta dough until it was as tight as a filled balloon, then allowed it to rest into a silky smooth and pliant ball before being rolled out into paper-thin sheets. Unlike my colleagues who wore expressions of determination mixed with battle-ready resolve while working, Biba hummed and smiled as she cooked.

The result was pastas that were both toothsome and tender, seeming to be less mere transports for sauces than critical frameworks for complete dishes. I soaked up the experience, learning how to make everything from strozzapreti and fettuccine to stuffed pastas such as tortelloni and ravioli.

At the same time I took a literature class at Santa Rosa Junior College that required reading “The Divine Comedy.” Written by Dante Alighieri in the 14th century, this epic poem describes the poet's journey through hell, purgatory and heaven. The poem is an allegory for the spiritual journey of the soul and presents a vivid and imaginative depiction of the afterlife.

In the story there are seven circles of hell, each more horrific than the next. I was particularly interested in the third circle, as it was reserved for the gluttonous — one of my favorite topics. There Dante encounters a character named Ciacco and learns he was once a resident of Florence who, according to some interpretations, was known for his love of great dishes of ravioli.

Ciacco’s punishment for a lifetime of gluttonous consumption of one of my favorite pastas was eternal damnation. He was tormented by wallowing in a pool of muck and doused in a constant filthy rain of sludge.

When I traveled to Florence later in life, I remembered this warning, even though the ravioli from that most spectacular of global destinations is not to be missed. Raviolis filled with a mixture of fresh ricotta cheese and spinach, seasoned with nutmeg and Parmesan cheese is a classic dish in Florence and can be found on the menu of most traditional Tuscan restaurants. I refrained from eating them at every meal, however, limiting my consumption to only a couple of times a week.

Even so, I was painfully aware of the immense struggle faced by Ciacco and reminded of the tribulations of such gluttonous desires while reading another book, “The Name of the Rose.” The book, by Umberto Eco, is set in a 14th-century Italian monastery and includes a character named Venantius who appears to be fond of ravioli. In one translation Venantius brings a dish of ravioli with him when he visits the monastery to study “The Divine Comedy,” and all I could think was, “Oh no! Avoid the temptation!”

But enough with the literary rabbit hole of historic ravioli reflections. What about making them yourself? First off, although it’s possible to make ravioli using a rolling pin, using a pasta rolling machine is preferable. Also, kneading the dough by hand is certainly doable, but I use a mixer fitted with a dough hook.

Below I provide a recipe for Florence’s staple.

Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli with Cream Sauce

Tim Carl

Pasta Dough:

Start to finish: 60 minutes

Servings: 24 to 36 raviolis, depending on size

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

Water, as needed

Put flour into a large mixing bowl and make a well in the center. Add eggs, yolks, salt and oil.

Using a fork, gently beat the eggs and begin to incorporate the flour from the sides of the well. As the mixture starts to come together, use your hands to knead the dough until it forms a cohesive ball. If the dough is too sticky, add more flour. If it is too dry, add a touch of water.

Knead the dough for 10 minutes, or until it is smooth and elastic.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes to an hour.

Once the dough has rested, divide it into 4 equal pieces. Roll out each piece into a thin sheet using a rolling pin or a pasta machine. Tip: Dor any left-over sheets, I run them through the fettuccini cutter that can be cooked and tossed with butter and cheese for a nice afternoon snack.

Spinach and Ricotta Filling:

Start to finish: 15 minutes

Servings: Fills 12 to 24 raviolis, depending on size

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon shallots, finally chopped

1 clove garlic, finally chopped

3 cups washed and dried baby spinach

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water)

In a pan over medium heat, add olive oil and cook the shallots and garlic until translucent. Add spinach until wilted. Drain any excess liquid and set aside to cool. In a bowl, mix together the cooked greens, ricotta, Parmesan, salt and pepper.

Place spoonfuls of filling onto one of the pasta sheets, leaving about 1.5 inches between each spoonful.

Brush the egg wash around each spoonful of filling. Top with another pasta sheet and press down around each spoonful of filling to seal.

Cut into individual raviolis (I use a cookie cutter to add an interesting shape). Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the raviolis and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until they float to the top.

Cream Sauce

Start to finish: 11 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups cream, half-and-half or milk

Nutmeg, to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)

1/4 cup grated or shredded, plus more for serving

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

Melt the butter in a ceramic skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter is bubbly, whisk in the flour until blended to make a roux. Whisk in the cream and bring to a simmer. Whisk in nutmeg and lemon juice.

Add the spinach and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the spinach wilts and the sauce thickens.

Remove from heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese, cracked pepper and taste for salt. Add more if needed.

Serve over cooked raviolis and top with fresh grated Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes, if desired.

