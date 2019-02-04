In these dark, cold days of winter, a single dish of rich, warming food sets a cheerful table. When we think of French food we tend to think of fancy dishes and elegant presentations, not comfort food, when in fact much of the food of France is simple fare, based on farmhouse traditions and hearty appetites.
The country cooking of France relied on what was available in the year-round vegetable gardens, the home orchards, the barnyard, the pantry and the cellar at any given time.
No freezers meant preserving took place mainly with salt, fat, and vinegar. People kept pigs and then made and cured sausages and hams to eat throughout the year. In the areas of France where ducks were raised, duck was made into confit with duck fat to conserve it. Chickens were kept for eggs, and when their laying days began to wane, they were destined for the dinner table.
Almost everywhere in France, wine was, and still is, part of the culinary equation and was used in slow-simmered, warming stews. Southern France relied on olive oil, the northern parts on butter.
From these at-hand, farmstead ingredients have come some of France’s traditional dishes, many of them basic comfort food served in the cold days of winter.
Poule au Pot
This is a convivial, one-pot dish in two courses that will warm any winter night. Poule au Pot presents a whole, stuffed chicken poached in broth, along with winter vegetables and herbs. The broth is served as a first course with warm bread, followed by the carved chicken and the vegetables. Don’t be put off by the long ingredient list. This is a simple dish to make and the rewards are many.
1 chicken, about 3 pounds
For the broth
5 quarts water or 2 1/2 quarts chicken stock and 2 1/2 quarts water
1 onion
6 cloves
2 cloves garlic
6 black peppercorns
3 to 4 large leeks
6 to 8 carrots
2 stalks celery
3 sprigs parsley
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons coarse sea salt or more as needed to taste
For the stuffing
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons chopped pancetta or bacon
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley
6 to 8 slices day-old baguette or coarse country bread
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/4 pound sausage
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup hot water if needed
To finish:
6 small turnips, peeled and quartered
4 small rutabagas, peeled and quartered
For the broth:
Put the water or stock and water into a large stock pot and start to bring to a boil over high heat. Stick the cloves into the onion, peel and crush the garlic and add these to the pot along with the peppercorns. Trim the leeks, cutting off the dark green leaves, leaving an inch or so of pale green on the stalk.
Trim the carrots and cut them in half.
To the stock pot add half the leek greens, reserving the rest for another use. Add 2 carrots, the celery, parsley sprigs, bay leaves, salt and giblets.
After the stock has reached a boil, reduce the heat to medium and continue to cook, uncovered until it has reduced to about 3 quarts, one hour to 1 hour 15 minutes.
For the chicken:
Melt the butter in a frying pan over medium heat and when it foams, add the pancetta, onion and garlic and sauté until the onion is translucent, about 2 minutes. Remove to a bowl and add the parsley. Remove the crust from the bread and tear or cut it into smallish pieces. Add these to the bowl, along with the salt, pepper, cayenne, thyme, sausage and egg. Mix well. The stuffing should be moist, and somewhat sticky. If too dry, add a little of the hot water to moisten. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
When the broth is reduced, remove and discard the vegetables and the giblets.
Fill the cavity of the chicken with the stuffing, packing it loosely. With a threaded trussing needle, or metal trussing pins, close the cavity. Tie the legs together as they cross behind the closed cavity.
Add the stuffed, trussed chicken to the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low, and skim off the foam that comes to the surface. Cover and cook about 45 minutes, then add the remaining carrots, the rutabagas, and turnips. Cut the leeks in half and add those as well.
Continue to cook until the juices of the chicken run clear at the thigh when pierced with the tines of a fork, and the vegetables are tender, about another 30 to 40 minutes.
Remove the chicken and vegetables to a platter, cover with foil and keep warm. Skim the surface of the broth, removing the fat. Taste and adjust with salt as needed. For the first course, ladle about one cup of the broth into a soup bowl, reserving about 2 cups for the chicken and vegetables.
To serve the chicken, carve it, and arrange the pieces on a warm platter. Scoop out the stuffing from the cavity and put it in a bowl or on the platter. Arrange the carrots, leeks, turnips and rutabagas around the chicken. Reheat the broth if it has cooled, and ladle a little over the chicken and vegetables. Serve with Dijon mustard, cornichons, and aioli.
Serves 6.
Garbure
Adapted from “French Beans” by Georgeanne Brennan, Rancho Gordo Press
Garbure is a thick, vegetable plus beans and meat, stick to your ribs main dish that is a tradition in the Bearne region of southwestern France, located in the Pyrenees. Like most traditional dishes, there are dozens of variations using a variety of different meats. Serve this with plenty of extra bread and cornichons on the side. It can be made a day or two ahead of serving, as it is one of those dishes that is ever better the next day, after the flavors fully combine.
4 quarts of water
1 shank end of Bayonne or other salt-cured ham or substitute smoked ham hock, about 1 ½ pounds
1/2 pound salt pork or pancetta, cut into large chunks
6 peppercorns
4 duck confit thighs
2 onions, chopped
2 leeks, whites only, thinly sliced
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1 pound Tarbais, Cassoulet, or other medium white bean, picked over
4 potatoes, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces
4 carrots, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces
1 large or 2 small turnips, peeled and cut into ½ inch pieces
1 head Savoy cabbage or substitute other green cabbage
6 slices country bread – a day or two old is perfect
In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, combine water, ham, pancetta, and peppercorns and bring to a boil.
In a frying pan over medium heat, cook the duck confit turning from time to time, until the skin is crisped and the fat has melted. Remove the duck and pour off all but 3 tablespoons of the fat and reserve for another use.
Add onions, leeks and garlic to the remaining duck fat, and sauté just until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, add the vegetables to the simmering pot with the ham. Add the beans.
Reduce the heat to medium- low, cover partially and let cook, skimming off the foam from time to time. When the beans are nearly done, but still offer a little resistance to the bite, about 1 ½ hours, and the meat is tender and beginning to fall off the bone, remove the meat to a plate. Pick the ham and duck meat from the bones and shred it using two forks. Discard skin and bones and set the meat aside.
Add the potatoes, carrots, and turnips to the soup. Core the cabbage and discard any coarse outer leaves.. Cut the cabbage lengthwise into 1-inch thick strips and add these to the soup along with the reserved duck. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 30 minutes and the soup is quite thick.
To serve, place a piece of bread in each of 6 soup bowls. Ladle some of the hot soup broth over each. This is the first course
For the second course, add the shredded ham to the soup and re-heat, if necessary.
Spoon the vegetables, meat and beans into a serving bowl, and ladle some broth over them. This is the second course. Serve any remaining broth along side.
Or, omit the first course, add the shredded meat to the soup and serve directly into soup bowls, accompanied by plenty of bread.
Serves 6 to 8.
Provençal Beef Daube
Slow-simmering and full of rich flavor, this stew, or daube, is a classic wine-based dish that has many variations. Daubes require the less tender cuts of beef that have gelatinous sinews and tendons that thicken and flavor the sauce. A fine, tender cut such as top sirloin will be wasted here, and its daube will the thin and pallid. Instead choose boneless chuck or a combination of boneless chuck and beef shank, which become meltingly tender and flavorful with slow cooking and contribute fully to the sauce’s construction. The traditional accompaniment is fresh pasta and braised carrots, but polenta, gnocchi, or potatoes are also good.
4 pounds boneless beef chuck roast or a combination of boneless chuck and beef shank
2 yellow onions
3 carrots, cut into 2 inch pieces
8 fresh thyme sprigs, each about 6 inches long
3 fresh bay leaves, or 2 dried
1 fresh rosemary sprig, about 6 inches long
2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
4 cloves garlic
1 orange zest strip, 4 inches long by 1/2 inch wide
1 bottle dry red wine such as a Côte du Rhône or Zinfandel
1/3 cup minced pancetta
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup water
1 pound wide pasta noodles, dried or fresh
½ to ¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
To prepare the marinade
Cut the beef chuck into 2- to 2 1/2-inch squares. Trim off and discard any large pieces of fat. If using beef shank, cut the meat from the bone in pieces as large as possible. Place the meat in a large enamel, glass, earthenware, or other nonreactive bowl. Quarter 1 of the onions and add the pieces to the meat along with the carrots, thyme, bay leaves, rosemary, 1 teaspoon of the salt, 1/2 tablespoon of the pepper, 2 cloves of the garlic, and the orange zest. Pour the wine over all and turn to mix and immerse the ingredients. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight.
To cook the daube
Put the pancetta in a heavy-bottomed casserole or Dutch oven large enough to hold the marinating mixture. Place over medium-low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the fat is released, about 5 minutes. Discard the crisped bits.
Dice the remaining onion and mince the remaining 2 garlic cloves, and add to the fat. Sauté over medium heat until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Now, drain the meat and reserve the marinade. Pat the meat as dry as possible. Do not be alarmed by its purplish color, as the wine is responsible. Add the meat to the pot a few pieces at a time and sauté for about 5 minutes, turning them once or twice, browning them. Remove the pieces with a slotted spoon and continue until all the meat has been sautéed.
After all the meat has been removed, add the flour to the pot and cook it until it browns, stirring often. Raise the heat to high and slowly pour in the reserved marinade and all its ingredients. Deglaze the pan by scraping up any bits clinging to the bottom. Return the sautéed onion, garlic, meat, and any collected juices to the pan. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and the remaining ½ tablespoon black pepper and the water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to very low, cover with a tight-fitting lid, and simmer until the meat can be cut through with the edge of a spoon and the liquid has thickened, 2 ½ to 3 hours.
Remove from the heat. Discard the carrots, herb branches, and onion quarters. Skim off some, but not all of the fat.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, stir well, and cook until just tender. Drain.
Put the pasta on a warmed serving platter or shallow bowl and ladle some of the sauce from the daube over it, adding more salt and pepper if desired, and topping with ¼ cup of the Parmesan cheese and the parsley. Put the daube in a warmed serving bowl. Pass the remaining cheese at the table.
Serves 6 to 8
Cannelloni Filled with Next-Day Daube
At delicatessens and pasta shops in the interior of Provence, you will often find ravioli or cannelloni filled with daube, and individual cartons of daube sauce as well. At home, people use the left-overs from the daube to make this tasty dish.
1 pound spinach
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 onion, minced
2 1/2 cups finely minced meat and some of the mushrooms, if possible, from leftover Beef Daube
2 cups leftover sauce (add a little water if necessary to make up 2 cups)
24 cannelloni shells, each 4 inches long, or 12 manicotti shells, precooked according to package instructions and cooled
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Thoroughly rinse the spinach and trim and discard the root ends. Plunge the spinach into boiling water for 1 minute, just until it turns limp but is still bright green. Remove and drain it, then rinse under cold water. With your hands, squeeze all the water from the spinach, and then finely chop it by hand or in a food processor. Squeeze again after chopping.
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Using 1 ½ tablespoons of the butter, grease an oven-to-table baking dish large enough to hold all the cannelloni or manicotti in a single layer.
To prepare the filling, combine the spinach, onion, and minced daube in a bowl. Add 2/3 cup of the daube sauce, and mix together until well-integrated and a soft paste is formed.
Using a knife, spoon, or your fingers, fill each cannelloni or manicotti shell with an equal amount of the beef mixture. Arrange the filled shells in the prepared dish. Pour the remaining 1 1/3 cups daube sauce over the shells. Sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Cut the remaining ½ tablespoon butter into small pieces and dot the surface.
Bake until the shells are tender when pierced with the tines of a fork, the sauce is hot and bubbling, and the cheese is melted and slightly golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve hot directly from the baking dish.
Serves 6 to 8.