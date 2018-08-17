The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Aug. 20 –26.
— Thursday, Aug. 23
Chef’s Class: Homemade Fresh Cheese, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $30
Discover the remarkable taste and versatility of fresh cheese. In this class, you’ll learn how easy it can be to make your own cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, and more. CIA chefs will share tips on cooking techniques, equipment must-haves, and how to source the best dairy products for creating flavorful cheeses. You’ll leave knowing how to prepare not only cheese, but how to create dishes with these delicious cheeses as the star ingredient.
— Friday, Aug. 24
Chef’s Class: CIA Farm to Table, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $30
Farm to table is more than a restaurant buzz word -- it’s a frame of mind, and you don’t have to be a farmer or a chef to get in on the fun. In this chef demonstration, you’ll learn tips, tricks, and techniques to use the best of your farmers’ market finds to create meals that are full of flavor, rich in nutrients, and good for your community.
The History of Napa Valley in Eight Glasses, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $60
Learn the rich history of the Napa Valley wine industry while tasting the wines of notable pioneers, made in diverse soils, and micro-climates. The class will discuss the winemaking challenges that have occurred along the way — phylloxera, prohibition, Pinot Noir — and the game-changing events that have shaped this wine region. This class will have occasional guest appearances from the Napa Valley Vintners. (21+ older only)
— Saturday, Aug. 25
Knife Skills, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $95
Ready to take your kitchen know-how to the next level? Then it’s time to sharpen your knife skills, the foundation of every great home chef. Learn and practice techniques guaranteed to save you time in the kitchen and lend more creativity to the dishes you make.
While no meal is prepared in class, you will leave with the products of your hard work and recipes so you can put them to good use.
This is a small, hands-on class. (18+ only)
Bubbles for Every Occasion, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 4 – 5:15 p.m., $35
Whether you’re spending time with your love, your family, your friends or just yourself (and your cat), sparkling wines from all over the world can make every moment a happy one. This class talks about tasting, buying, serving and fun pairings for sparkling wine. You’ll taste the differences between Champagne and some of our favorite wines made in the same style. You’ll also get the chance to compare wines from many price points and styles to find your favorites for any occasion. (21+ only)
— Sunday, Aug. 26
Chef’s Class: Brunchtime, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m. to noon, $30
Everyone loves brunch, but hosting brunch can be challenging, though, and maybe your go-to brunch recipes are feeling a little bit stale. In this demonstration class, CIA chefs are going to help you put new life into your next brunch, and make the process a little easier with DIY tricks and twists to your favorite brunch staples. There might even be bacon.
Family Funday: Ice Cream, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Get the scoop on easy-to-make ice creams and other delectable frozen treats by spending an hour with the experts. Chefs will break out the ice cream maker and show you how to make delicious ice creams with ingredients you have in your home and garden. And there will time for you to build your own sundae. Fun for ages 4 and older. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.
Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.
To register or for more information, visit ciaatcopia.com.