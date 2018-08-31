Wine and food enthusiast classes CIA at Copia Classes during the week of Sept. 3-9 include the following:
— Friday, Sept. 7
CIA Skills: Grilling Like a Pro, Hestan Kitchen, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 3:30–6:30 p.m., $125
In this hands-on class, you’ll learn the tips, tricks, and trade secrets to perfect your grilling game for a variety of flavor-packed dishes. This is a small, hands-on class in the Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
— Saturday, Sept. 8
CIA Skills: Soul Food Classics, Hestan Kitchen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $125
Learn all about the foods of the South by exploring the ingredients, cooking techniques and mainstay dishes that have become part of American food culture. From braising, frying, and baking techniques to creating healthy twists on soul food classics, CIA chefs will teach you how to create these satisfying comfort meals in your home kitchen. This is a small, hands-on class in our Hestan Kitchen concluding with a meal and wine. (18+ only)
Mastering the Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 5–6:30 p.m., $40
In this series of classes you’ll learn eight basic characteristics of each grape variety, plus how to examine the wines for color, acidity, alcohol level, tannin, and the ever-elusive “complexity.” After some sensory warm-up, you’ll be able to taste through a flight of five wines from all around the globe, pick your favorites, and describe them like an expert. Pick up shopping, ageing, storage and food, and wine pairing tips along the way. (21+ only)
— Sunday, Sept. 9
Family Funday: Lunchbox Magic, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Learn delicious, easy, and nutritious recipes for the whole family as well as tricks to make traditionally store-bought items at home with ingredients that will leave you feeling good.
Chefs will share make-ahead tips and ideas on how to use leftovers to create less food waste and more flavor. This class includes a sample portion of the recipes we demonstrate.
(Fun for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.) Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.
For more information or to sign up for classes, visit ciaatcopia.com.