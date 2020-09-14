Compline celebrates: three years and a dynamic new chef

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the layoffs because of COVID-19 began, Jammir Gray decided this was the time to look for her dream job.

She found it as executive chef at Compline, one of Napa’s trendiest spots, which combines a restaurant, wine bar and wine merchant.

“Napa was always my end game,” said Gray, who grew up in Vallejo and decided to become a chef in fifth grade after reading an article in The Smithsonian Magazine about French pastry chef and culinary artist Jacques Torres.

Vallejo is about 15 miles down the road from Napa but Gray made it a slightly longer journey. First, she earned an undergraduate degree at UC Davis, before heading off to the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park in New York. Her externship brought her back to the Bay Area to work at One Market, Mark Dommen’s Michelin-star rated restaurant in San Francisco.

After this, Gray signed on with the Kimpton Boutique Hotels and Restaurants and for the next six years, she moved from Chicago to Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., as she climbed the ladder from line cook to sous chef to executive chef.