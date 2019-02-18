Napa Valley chefs have to be creative these days, not just in what they cook but where and how they get their creations to customers.
Meet Ryan Harris and Kevin Folan.
They are the two who operate Contimo Provisions, serving breakfast and lunch, out of the 300-square-foot space that was formerly the box office at Copia, now CIA at Copia.
Our Register photographer, J.L. Sousa brought it to my attention. Always out and about in the county, J.L. is ever on alert for a good place to have lunch. He had eaten a grilled cheese and broccoli sandwich, he told me. “I never would have tried it but they said to and it was great.”
I went by and had a turkey and marmalade sandwich, also great. Next I had a memorable breakfast biscuit with home-made jam and house-cured ham.
“We’re not part of Copia, but we work in conjunction with them,” Harris explained. It’s a set-up that evolved after several Copia staffers tried their foods, at a pop-up at Miminashi restaurant and at the Napa Farmers Market.
Harris, originally from Tennessee, says, “I was always cooking.” His mother delegated to each of her children one night a week to be responsible for cooking and she would shop and cook with them. “I loved it,” he said.
When he went to college, this training served him well. Not only was he a rare college student who could cook for himself but he soon hit on an arrangement where if someone bought the ingredients, he would cook.
After graduation, he began cooking in restaurants in his home state. Then, in 2007, he came across “The French Laundry Cookbook.”
“I thought I was working in a pretty high-end restaurant,” Harris said. “But I’d never seen anything like this food.”
The book helped draw him to Napa. “I fell in love with the area,” he said. “It reminded me of home but with a better climate and better produce.”
He found a job working at Meadowood, one of Napa Valley’s three-Michelin star restaurants. “I was back behind a stove all the time,” he said, “and I began to feel like I wanted to be able to talk to people. I wanted that contact. Also, I got tired of cooking in a restaurant where the staff could never afford to eat. Everybody deserves to eat well.”
He took a job at Fatted Calf, Napa’s high-end butcher shop, where he not only got to talk to customers, but he also met Folan, a trained butcher from Santa Barbara.
“We worked together as the general manager (Ryan) and production manager (me),” Folan said. “We immediately worked well together and forming a company together seemed like the only logical thing to do.”
Folan had lived in Boston for three years, working “closely with farmers, chefs and butchers.” He moved to Napa to work at Fatted Calf, “and the training at Fatted Calf was unparalleled to any vocational school,” Folan said. “Fatted Calf is very busy, and I got to hone my craft there in both quality and quantity. That was an invaluable work experience.”
Folan said he was captivated by “the access to such high- quality ingredients, everything from produce to ducks, chickens, pork and beef. It is also nice to live and work in a community that values food so much.”
Once they decided to go into business together, the challenge was finding an affordable space in Napa. “It didn’t need to be big,” Harris said. “Most places were too big.” Also, too expensive. One place they looked at, Harris said, “with the rent, we’d have had to charge $64 for a sandwich.”
Preparing food out of a commercial kitchen, they sold their products at the farmers market, and then they began serving a pop-up breakfast at Miminashi. Although their goal remains to open a restaurant in Napa, the offer from CIA to set up shop in the box office finally gave them a space of their own. There, the space equipped with a sandwich press and a “glorified toaster oven.” But between this and the foods they prepare off-site in the commercial kitchen, they’ve devised a menu that was simple, home-made and using the best ingredients they could find and keeping the prices as affordable as they could.
“Our goal is to make this like home-cooking,” Harris said. “We make everything from mortadella to our Meyer lemon marmalade. And If we don’t make it, we’ve found a local that does it better than we can.”
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, they serve a breakfast that is based on a Harris’ grandmother’s biscuits, which are, as this writer can attest to, golden, flaky, rich and most likely addictive. You can order the biscuit with home-made jam ($5) or for $7.50 have a biscuit with a choice of jam and their smoked, molasses-brined ham or house-made breakfast sausage (a coffee and maple syrup flavored heritage pork sausage), with bacon and molasses or pimento cheese with roasted sweet peppers and urfa chili.
Their Not Biscuits breakfast item is Greek yogurt with toasted granola, citrus and honey ($7). Their coffee is $3 for drip (Intelligentsia roasters) or $4 for cold-brewed espresso and chicory with malt and sugar.
For lunch, they offer inspired sandwiches and “two interesting vegetable sides.” Right now these include a fire-roasted roast beef with provolone, horseradish mayo, and pickled onions ($12); hot ham and cheese with “dijonaisse,” pickles and lettuce ($13); Benedetti turkey with Meyer lemon marmalade, herb mayo and lettuce ($12); grilled goat cheese, Tillamook cheddar and chili roasted broccoli with J.L.’s stamp of approval ($11); and their house-made mortadella with Provolone cheese, pickles and digonaisse ($12).
Their vegetable sides include a mix of garden lettuces, chicory and kale with shaved vegetables, goat cheese and Sherry vinaigrette ($10); Can’t Miss Carrots, with roasted, raw and pickled carrots, sweet onion sauce, citrus, hazelnuts and herbs ($5) and a beet and apple salad ($5.)
Their crowning achievement might be their whole wheat chocolate chip cookies ($2 each or three for $5). “It took 49 test batches to perfect the recipe for Chocolate Chip cookies,” Harris said. “That’s the kind of insanity that goes into all of our stuff. We’re picky about everything. We nerd out in the R&D phase.”
When you drop by, it’s worth asking what products they have to take home to cook — marinated chickens or a house made bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, for example. For Valentine’s Day, they prepared a ready to cook at home menu. “We’re a restaurant that encourages people to cook,” Harris said. These items are also listed on their contimonapa.com/.
“I think the best thing about Contimo is our integration of the complex and the simple,” Folan said. “Having to fit our ideas onto a sandwich or in a salad provides a necessary constraint that allows for all kinds of creative solutions. This makes the different approaches that Ryan and I have to food feel seamless, while representing the best of ‘us.’”
“We’re not a deli but we are delicious,” Harris said. “Just wait till we have an actual kitchen.”
Harris provided one of his own favorite home-cooking recipes for readers.
Orecchiette Pasta with Sausage and Broccolini
Serves 4-6.
Total time: 30 minutes
1 pound orecchiette
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 pound Contimo Provisions sausage, removed from casings
2 garlic cloves, sliced
3/4 cup pasta water (you will save this when you strain the pasta).
1 pound broccolini (cut to manageable size)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino or Parmesan cheese
Zest of 1 lemon
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the orecchiette and cook 1 minute less than the package instructions.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium high heat. Crumble the sausage into the skillet and cook, breaking apart with a spoon, until lightly browned, 5-6 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add the garlic; cook for 1 minute more.
Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil, broccolini, salt and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring frequently for 2 minutes. Add 3/4 cup of the pasta water to release the flavorful brown bits and steam the broccolini, 3-4 minutes. Stir and simmer for a few minutes to reduce and concentrate the sauce. Add more olive oil as you desire.
Drain the pasta well and place back in the pasta pot. Add the sausage and broccoli mixture, along with half of the cheese and the lemon zest and toss to blend. Taste and adjust seasoning. Transfer to a serving platter or individual bowls and pass the remaining grated cheese at the table.