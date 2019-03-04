Try 3 months for $3

Bring cookbooks to swap and find cookbooks to purchase at the second Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus Library cookbook exchange from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

A "pop-up" market will sell tasty artisan baked treats from the NV Cooking School, including scones, pies, tarts, cookies and cakes.

Cookbooks of all shapes, sizes, and cuisines, including one of a kind and out of print cookbooks will be available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1-$5.

Admission is $10 per person. Proceeds support the student scholarship fund for the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program in partnership with the Napa Valley College Foundation.

To make a direct donation to the NV Cooking School Professional Culinary Program Scholarship Fund, contact the Napa Valley College Foundation at (707) 256-7170.

The Napa Valley College, Upper Valley Campus is at 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. For more information, call (707) 967-2901, email UVC_StHelena@napavalley.edu or go online to www.napavalley.edu.

