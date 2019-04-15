I was mulling over ideas for the food section for a week that will see celebrations for two major holidays, Passover and Easter, when my son called from Los Angeles. He had an entire weekend free and thought he would pop up to Napa for dinner.
This is really cause for a celebration. Where would he like to eat?, I asked.
“You know,” he said, “I’d kind of like to just be home, and you know what sounds really good? Beef Bourguignon.”
When your son, the doctor at UCLA, tells you that his idea of comfort food is your Beef Bourguignon, you know you have done one thing right in the world. Of course, he is also a smart guy who knows that it’s a recipe I have down. I could probably cook it from memory, but, all the same, I went poking in my cookbooks for my old copy of Julia Child to reread the recipe.
Then I spent an hour lost in books, thinking about how cookbooks are, in their own way, collections of short stories. Each recipe you’ve cooked from them tells a story. In the case of my old Julia Child cookbook, the most banged-up, food-stained book in my collection, its Beef Bourguignon, the first thing I ever cooked.
I had left for college never having even baked a batch of chocolate chip cookies. But my first boyfriend at Berkeley could cook, and so I decided if Rich could cook, I could too. I don’t remember the occasion I said I’d cook dinner, in the dorm. In a bookstore, I found a copy of “The French Chef Cookbook,” based on Julia Child’s TV series, and in it, in painstaking and encouraging detail, she shared the recipes from her shows.
What caught my attention about Beef Bourguignon was Julia’s declaration that it could be cooked in an electric skillet. This was the only cooking implement anyone had in Freeborn Hall, besides one electric tea kettle.
In addition to the limitations of one electric frying pan, there were other challenges to cooking this recipe in the 1970s. One was procuring a bottle of Julia requested — “a full-bodied, young red wine, such as Maçon, Burgundy or Mountain Red” when you are 18. A friend with an ID offered to take care of this and triumphantly came to my dorm room with a green gallon jug labeled “Burgundy.” I think it came from Fresno.
The other problem was that it called for lardons, in which to brown the beef. What? Julia explained that lardons were unsalted, unsmoked pork belly. What? If this was not available, she added, you could use bacon, but you had to simmer it for 10 minutes to remove the smoky taste.
This is what I was doing, when my boyfriend came by to check on the progress of dinner. He said nothing but later I heard from his room-mate, Jorge. “Yeah, Rich was pretty worried when he came back and said you were boiling the bacon. Are you Jewish?”
I will point out, however, that both of them showed up for dinner. The stew had cooked all afternoon in the frying pan and I cooked noodles to go with it in the tea kettle. And it was really good. Maybe it was because we were all living on dorm food, but maybe not. Some years later my room-mate told me that to impress some guy, she had decided to cook him Beef Bourguignon and she’d bought Julia Child’s book and followed her recipe precisely. “But somehow,” Chris said, “it just wasn’t as good as that crazy stew you cooked in the frying pan.”
How things have changed: now you can go to the Fatted Calf in Napa and ask for lardons and they know, of course, what they are and you don’t have to boil bacon. Also, you can buy your own wine, and you have some kind of idea of which one to buy. And it is nice to own a few pots and pans and not be boiling noodles in tea kettle.
I was going to type in the Bourguignon recipe when it occurred to me that few others might be interested in cooking this hearty stew for either Easter or Passover.
Instead, I went back to browsing in my cookbooks — and found more old stories and two that had recipes, with a French accent, for the season.
If you do want the Boeuf Bourguignon recipe, send me an email.
— “Holiday Eggs” by Georgeanne Brennan (Ten Speed, 2000)
This charming book has all kinds of ideas for what to do with eggs, including hard-boiled eggs that survived Easter egg hunts in addition to directions for making candles and vases for tiny flowers from eggs shells and weaving your own Easter baskets.
Oeufs Mimosa (Eggs Mimosa)
Brennan, a well-known Francophile, writes: “Oeufs Mimosa is a classic first course in French homes … this is an ideal use for Easter eggs once the hunt is over.”
6 hard-boiled eggs
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons minced shallots
8 delicate lettuce leaves, such as red leaf, green leaf or butterhead
Cut the eggs in half, lengthwise. Remove the yolks, put them in a medium bowl, and add the mustard, salt, pepper, and shallots. Using a fork, mash the yolk mixture until smooth and fluffy.
Spoon a heaping teaspoonful into the cavity of each egg half to make a mound. Arrange the lettuce leaves on four individual plates and place three stuffed halves on each plate.
Serves 4.
— “Chocolate Holidays,” by Alice Medrich (Artisan, 2001)
Passover Gâteau au Chocolat
Alice Medrich, master of all things chocolate, writes, “Why is this cake different from all other Passover cakes? It has a rich and intensely chocolate flavor with a texture as light and creamy as a mousse. Fresh raspberries, with or without whipped cream, are magical accompaniments. For best flavor, make the cake one day before serving.”
1/4 cup whole almonds, blanched or unblanched
3 tablespoons matzo cake meal
9 ounces bittersweet or semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter cut into pieces
6 eggs, separated
Grated zest of 1 medium orange
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
Cocoa powder or powdered sugar for dusting (optional)
Chocolate note: You can use any domestic semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate that does not have a percentage on the label or any boutique or imported brand marked 50 to 72 percent.
You will need a 9-inch springform pan, 2 1/2 to 3 inches deep.
In a food processor, pulse the almonds and cake meal until the almonds are very finely ground. Set aside.
Melt the chocolate and butter in the top of a double boiler or in a small bowl placed in a skillet of barely simmering water, stirring occasionally until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Or microwave on medium (50 percent) power for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Stir until smooth and completely melted.
In a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and orange zest with the brown sugar, 1/3 cup of the granulated sugar and salt until pale and thick. Stir in the warm chocolate mixture. Set aside.
In a clean, dry mixing bowl, beat the egg whites at medium speed until they are foamy. Gradually sprinkle, in the remaining 1/3 cup of granulated sugar, beating at high speed until almost stiff. Fold about one-quarter of the egg whites and all of the almond mixture into the yolk mixture. Fold in the remaining whites.
Scrape the batter into prepared pan and bake until a toothpick or skewer plunged into the cake about 1 1/2 inches from the edge of the cake comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. The center of the cake will jiggle slighting when the pan is jostled and will still be gooey when tested.
Set the rack on a rack to cool. The surface will crack and fall as it cools.
The recipe may be prepared up to this point and will keep, covered, at room temperature, 2 to 3 days (or frozen up to three months). Bring to room temperature before serving.
Slide slim knife around the sides of the cake to release it. Remove the pan and transfer the cake, right side up, to a serving platter. Sprinkle a little cocoa powder (or powdered sugar, if not for Passover) over the top before serving, if desired.