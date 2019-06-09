Whether you are a home cook looking to expand your repertoire, a tween in search of a fun food-related summer experience or a student considering an advanced professional career in the culinary arts, Napa Valley College has a variety of offerings at its Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena and its main campus in Napa.
Professional chefs working with Napa Valley Cooking School students teach food enthusiast classes in an intimate culinary school kitchen setting at Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus.
Napa Valley Cooking School instructors include Elena Sirignano, executive chef; Savanna Duchala, chef; Derek Corsino, pastry chef; Chris Kennedy Aken, Trefethen Family Vineyards winery chef; Toni Chiapetta, founder and owner, Sweeties Pies Bakery, and pastry chef; Pat Burke, barbecue master; and Greg Miraglia, educator and food/restaurant blogger.
Upcoming food enthusiast classes include:
-- Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to noon: Popsicles and Moore with Derek Corsino
-- Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to noon: Beyond Ice Cream with Derek Corsino
-- Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 to 11 a.m.: Café Fundamentals: Piping Techniques with Derek Corsino
-- Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Hawaiian Luau with Savanna Duchala
-- Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Vegetarian East Asian: India – Dharmic Cuisine with Elena Sirignano
-- Monday, Sept. 9 and 16, 6 to 9 p.m.: It’s Your Turn to Cook with Greg Miraglia
-- Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.: Tomatoes…Simplifying this Complex Fruit with Chris Kennedy Aken (chef demo with some hands-on)
-- Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Vegetarian East Asian: Thailand – Jay cuisine with Elena Sirignano
-- Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6 to 9 p.m.: All Things Pickled and Preserved with Chris Kennedy Aken
-- Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: “Chopped” with Pat Burke
-- Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pizza and Pinot with Savanna Duchala
-- Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fiesta Mexicana with Savanna Duchala
-- Saturday, Nov. 2, 2-4 p.m.: Día de los Muertos Sugar Skull Decorating Workshop with Derek Corsino
-- Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Vegetarian East Asian: Japan-Shjin Ryori Cuisine with Elena Sirignano
-- Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to noon: Seasonal Pies with Toni Chiapetta
-- Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to noon: Cookie Exchange Ideas with Toni Chiapetta
-- Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 to 4 p.m.: Friends and Family Gingerbread house Decorating Workshop
-- Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 to 7 p.m.: Fast of the Seven Fishes “Festa dei sette pesci” with Greg Miraglia
Napa Valley College also has two summer camps for younger food enthusiasts at the Upper Valley Campus.
Open to students ages 10-14, Learn to Cook: Junior Culinary Camp, is a fun, four-day immersive culinary camp on June 24-27. Led by Chef Savanna Duchala, students will prepare and eat different foods from different regions, always made with fresh, locally sourced, organic ingredients.
On July 15-18, Duchala will lead participants, ages 9-14, in an exploration of ice cream. From the science and technique of hand-churned ice cream to the production of ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches, students will learn how to master ice cream in all of its delicious forms and flavors.
Professional Culinary Program
Beginning this fall, Napa Valley College’s six-month Advanced Professional Culinary program will be offered twice a year, starting Aug. 14 and again on January 22, 2020 at the Upper Valley Campus.
The fast-paced, intensive six-month program follows a curriculum designed to build on itself and concludes with an externship in a restaurant or professional setting.
Demonstration of basic culinary skills are required for admission and applications are due at least two weeks before each start date in August and January.
At the main campus in Napa, the Hospitality, Culinary and Tourism Management program will offer a Culinary 100: Sanitation and Safety boot camp geared toward high school students on June 10-17. This class will provide students with the basic principles of food safety and sanitation as they apply to food service operations.
On July 8-25, another boot camp is Culinary 110: Culinary Production and Operations for Hospitality Professionals. Part-time instructor and executive chef of the NVC Cooking School, Elena Sirignano, will teach this boot camp. Through a combination of lecture and lab sessions, students will learn fundamental culinary principles, techniques and operations. They will become skilled in product identification, ingredient handling, recipe costing, commercial recipe development, cooking fundamentals and professional standards of commercial kitchen operations. Culinary 100 is a prerequisite for Culinary 110.
Don’t want to cook? Napa Valley Cooking School Advanced Professional Culinary Program’s fall 2019 Restaurant will be open Nov. 19-22 and Dec. 3-13 (Tuesday-Friday lunch service only). Students in the professional program will prepare a multi-course, locally sourced seasonal menu with delicious wine pairings. Visit napavalleycookingschool.org on or after Nov. 1 to make reservations
For more information about Napa Valley Cooking School, visit napavalleycookingschool.org or call 967-2901 (after June 17, call 302-2542).
For more information about the Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Management program, visit napavalley.edu/hospitality or call 256-7258.