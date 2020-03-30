Cooking for Comfort: A beginner's guide to brilliant beans

Easy to cook, healthy and economical, they are the perfect ingredient for when you are cooking for comfort. So, why aren’t you cooking more beans?
First, I know what you’re thinking: Yes, canned beans are convenient, but so are canned ravioli and canned orange juice but they’re not as tasty as the real thing. With dried beans, the flavors are better and you can add and manipulate the results as you cook to produce so many more dishes, all with different flavor profiles (which are a set of basic spices, seasonings, and aromatics that emulate a specific cuisine, as they say in the culinary world).
To create a flavorful dish beans, you need only a few things, but the first thing you have to decide: which bean? Supermarkets carry the basics: Navy, pinto, black, cranberry, while online and at some gourmet stores there is a whole world to choose from. Like any voyage, it’s best to know where you want to end up: soup, cassoulet, red beans and rice, refried beans, Boston beans … and so on.
Don’t put them in the pot yet. I studied at the “Season of My Heart” cooking school in Oaxaca, Mexico a few years ago and the owner, Susanna Trilling, showed me that you had to tip the bag of beans into a rimmed sheet pan and spread them out to one layer to ensure pebbles the same size as a bean hadn’t made it through the sorter and there is always dust clinging to the beans from who knows where. So, sort your beans and then rinse well. And, toss away the floaters. If a bean floats in the water after they are covered, that signals it has air pockets that collect dirt and mold.
To soak or not to soak: that is the question. Beans are among the earliest plants domesticated, so you’d think this would be settled by now. But just this March, Alison Roman, the hip author of two big-selling cookbooks and who also writes for New York Times and Bon Appetite, let her some 35,000 Twitter followers know: “I truly don’t care if you soak your beans or not! Go ahead, soak away! I just will not be, and my beans (expensive beans, cheap beans) still (expletive deleted).”
On the other hand, James Beard award-winner Chef Rick Bayless, who owns several Mexican restaurants, published books on Mexican cooking, and hosts his own TV series on PBS, wrote in his first book “Authentic Mexican” that soaking is not common in Mexico but “soaking improves the bean’s texture and digestibility.”
Harold McGee, author of “On Food and Cooking: the Science and Lore of the Kitchen” is an often-quoted reference for professional chefs. He writes that to reduce cooking time “the simplest way is to soak dried beans in water before cooking them. This reduces time by 25% or more … if beans are cooked directly from the dry state, much of the cooking time is actually spent waiting for water to get to the center.”
Steve Sando, in his new book “The Rancho Gordo Heirloom Bean Guide,” takes a more nuanced approach, stating that he often soaks his beans and retains the soaking water to cook in. But if you are dealing with fresh beans (which is what Rancho Gordo specializes in) he recommends soaking “from 2 to 6 hours if you can; and, if you can’t, just start cooking.”
If you really wanted to soak your beans but forgot to plan dinner that morning, there is the quick soaking method where the beans are covered with two inches of water and then brought to a boil for two minutes, covered with the lid and set off the heat for an hour. You then drain the beans and pretend that you soaked them.
What kind of pot? Dig out the biggest, heaviest pot you have. You want something good-sized that retains heat and has plenty of room above the cooking beans to circulate the moist air from the bean broth. You may also want to cook in clay. Cultures have simmered beans in clay dishes for centuries. You must be prepared to cook slowly (clay does not respond well to sudden or high heat) but this is the perfect territory for beans.
To learn more, explore the Facebook page “Cooking with Clay” with more than 2,500 members: one of the administrators is Sando. I’ve found that the beans seem to be a bit more favorable from clay pots, especially after the pot absorbs a hint of flavors from dishes made in the past.
Many bean recipes say “2 cups of drained beans” or something similar, which are then added to a whole world of vegetables, meat, oils and spices. Does that mean you cooked the beans only in tap water? Some argue to experience the true taste of the beans, you can’t cover it up with other flavors. But, I’m not that much of a purist. You have to start with aromatics; much like making stock or starting many dishes. You need to dice onion, carrots and celery, and mince garlic. You can skip any vegetable you don’t like, the goal is to build flavors by gentle sautéing the vegetables, then adding the dried beans and sufficient water to cover by a couple of inches.
The other ingredient that has cooks on opposite sides of the cutting board; salt. One rumor is if you add salt at the beginning, the beans will NEVER become soft! McGee is clear you can add salt when you begin and it will actually speed cooking (“the sodium displaces magnesium from the cell wall pectin and so makes them easily dissolved” if someone asks how). But, the bean’s internal texture will end up being mealy, instead of creamy.
The New York Times cooking section reports that if you add salt to the soaking water (in other words, make a brine), your beans will cook even faster; the salt helps break down their skins, which is great if you’re making refried beans, which are mashed and broken down. But, if you are cooking them for a salad or a soup, you want to taste and see whole beans.
Again, you need to know your destination before you turn on the stove. Many cooks add salt after the beans have begun to soften but aren’t completely cooked. If you wait until the beans are completely soft, they have absorbed just about everything they can, so then you’re just salting the broth they are swimming in.
For crying out loud, can we finally cook these things? Okay. Turn the heat to medium to medium high and wait for the liquid to start bubbling madly. Let it boil away for a few minutes and then reduce the heat until the liquid is lightly simmering away and put the lid on. You don’t have to babysit it but you do have to add room temperature water (cold water will knock the temperature down and prolong the cooking time) when the liquid evaporates below the tops of the beans.
The bag the beans came in should have an estimated time for cooking. But, stated cooking times are more a guideline than a rule: cook them till they’re done to taste. A fresh dried bean may only take an hour, an older bean can take three hours. My mother cooked a ton of beans, and her way to test when they were done was to use a spoon to fish a few from the pot and blow on them. The skin should wrinkle and loosen off the bean. Once they are cool, pop the beans, one at a time, in your mouth and taste. They should feel somewhat creamy but still have their shape. If you taste some chalkiness when you bite, keep cooking.
Only after they are cooked through, do you start adding all of your accoutrements: chopped tomatoes, lemon/lime juice, sherry vinegar…the acid in these will slow the cooking process down and toughen the skin of the beans.
If you have the time, cook the beans a day ahead, let them cool and then store beans and cooking liquid in the refrigerator overnight. When needed, gently warm the beans and liquid and proceed with your recipe. Letting the beans cool and set overnight really lets the flavors meld into something better than you had originally.
Tuscan Bean and Kale Soup
Adapted from “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” by Samin Nosrat
Make about 10 cups: serves 6 to 8
There are thousands of Tuscan bean soups in the world. This is just one version. Beans were “the poor man’s meat” for Tuscans. So much so that they were called mangiafagioli or “bean eaters.”
Extra-virgin olive oil (why not buy a Tuscan oil to transport you to the region?)
2 ounces of pancetta (or bacon), diced
1 medium yellow onion
2 celery stalks, diced
3 medium carrots, peeled and diced
2 bay leaves
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper (leave it out if you’re not a fan)
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes (I like the DiNapoli brand)
3 cups of cooked white beans, such as cannellini or corona
1 oz. Parmesan, freshly grated. Keep a piece of the rind, if you can
3 to 4 cups of chicken stock
2 bunches of kale, remove the rib and thinly sliced
½ small head green or Savoy cabbage, core removed and thinly sliced
Set your large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium high heat and add 1 tablespoon olive oil. When the oil shimmers, add the pancetta and cook, stirring for 1 minutes, until it just begins to brown.
Add the onion, celery, carrots and bay leaves. Season generously with salt. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and just start to brown, about 15 minutes. Push aside the vegetables in the center of the pot, add another tablespoon of olive oil. Add the garlic and let it sizzle until it gives off its aromas, about 30 seconds. Don’t let the garlic brown, add the tomatoes. Stir, taste and add salt as needed.
Let the tomatoes simmer until they cook down to a jammy consistency, about 8 minutes, then add the cooked beans and their liquid, half of the grated Parmesan and the rind, and enough stock to cover. Add two healthy splashes of the Italian olive oil that you splurged on. Stirring occasionally, bring the soup back to a simmer. Add the kale and cabbage and bring it back to a simmer again, adding more stock as needed to cover everything.
Cook until the flavors have come together and the green are tender, about 20 minutes. Taste and add some salt, if needed. When it’s ready, remove the bay leaves and Parmesan rind.
Serve with another drizzle of your great olive oil and top with grated Parmesan.
Italian-Style Beans on Toast
Adapted from “The Rancho Gordo Heirloom Bean Guide,” by Steve Sando and Julia Newberry
Serves 8 as an appetizer
½ pound dried beans (The Rancho Gordo Marcella beans are recommended)
2 teaspoons of kosher salt
8 large ½ slices country-style bread
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
Extra virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Fresh basil, oregano, or thyme leaves, minced for garnish
Cook the beans as described in the article. Once they have finished cooking, drain the beans, reserving the cooking liquid for another use.
Toast the bread (I used my outdoor grill, giving it a wonderful char), then butter each piece. Spoon about ½ cup of beans onto each toast and coarsely crush with a fork. Divide the remaining whole beans among the toasts. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, and pepper, if desired. Scatter with fresh herbs and serve.
