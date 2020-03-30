Cooking for Comfort: A beginner's guide to brilliant beans

If you really wanted to soak your beans but forgot to plan dinner that morning, there is the quick soaking method where the beans are covered with two inches of water and then brought to a boil for two minutes, covered with the lid and set off the heat for an hour. You then drain the beans and pretend that you soaked them.

What kind of pot? Dig out the biggest, heaviest pot you have. You want something good-sized that retains heat and has plenty of room above the cooking beans to circulate the moist air from the bean broth. You may also want to cook in clay. Cultures have simmered beans in clay dishes for centuries. You must be prepared to cook slowly (clay does not respond well to sudden or high heat) but this is the perfect territory for beans.

To learn more, explore the Facebook page “Cooking with Clay” with more than 2,500 members: one of the administrators is Sando. I’ve found that the beans seem to be a bit more favorable from clay pots, especially after the pot absorbs a hint of flavors from dishes made in the past.