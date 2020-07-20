Cooking for Comfort: A shelter-in-place picnic

I’m not much of a baker but who doesn’t love chocolate? This is from The New York Times Cooking Section, where this recipe is linked to a letter written to the Times when Katharine Hepburn passed away in 2003. The note is from a young woman who used to live in Ms. Hepburn’s neighborhood in New York City that gives a charming explanation of how she came in the possession of the famed actress’s recipe, but equally important the recipe can be done by anybody. With no icing on top, brownies are a self-contained dessert that you don’t have to be too careful transporting. Try saying that about a German Chocolate Cake. If you want to dress it up a bit more, sliced strawberries is all you really need.